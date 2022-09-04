Disney Plus Day is coming. Are you ready?

Last month, Disney surpassed Netflix in terms of overall subscriptions. When counting Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, the total was 221.1 million subscriptions. This means that more people than ever before can partake in Disney Plus Day.

Disney Plus Day is when the company celebrates its legions of subscribers by offering new content across all its marquee brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. You’ll want to make sure you have everything you need to get the most out of the event.

What is Disney Plus Day?

The first Disney Plus Day took place on Nov. 12, 2021. It was a special day set aside to celebrate the second anniversary of the launch of Disney Plus (Nov.12, 2019). While the day is primarily a streaming event, Disney Plus subscribers can also enjoy other membership perks at Disney parks and AMC theaters.

When is Disney Plus Day?

This year, Disney Plus Day arrives a little early. You do not have to wait until November to be showered with appreciation. The event takes place in just a few days on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Who can participate in Disney Plus Day?

To reap the many rewards and enjoy the perks of Disney Plus Day, all you have to do is be a Disney Plus Subscriber.

What can we expect on Disney Plus Day?

New content

First and foremost, Disney Plus Day is a streaming event. On Sept. 8, you will be treated to over a dozen programs that are new to the streaming service. Here is some of what you can expect:

“Cars on the Road”: Lightning McQueen and Mater take an adventure-filled cross-country road trip to meet Mater’s sister.

Lightning McQueen and Mater take an adventure-filled cross-country road trip to meet Mater’s sister. “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”: National Geographic adventurer Bertie Gregory travels to the most remote areas of the wilderness.

National Geographic adventurer Bertie Gregory travels to the most remote areas of the wilderness. “‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’ Sing-Alongs”: All your favorite songs from Anna, Elsa and friends will be presented as sing-alongs.

All your favorite songs from Anna, Elsa and friends will be presented as sing-alongs. “Growing Up”: Ten compelling stories focus on what it is like to be an adolescent.

Ten compelling stories focus on what it is like to be an adolescent. “Assembled: The Making of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’”: Not only will “Thor: Love and Thunder” be making its Disney Plus premiere on Sept. 8, but you can learn about all the movie magic that went on behind the scenes in this documentary.

Not only will “Thor: Love and Thunder” be making its Disney Plus premiere on Sept. 8, but you can learn about all the movie magic that went on behind the scenes in this documentary. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: (Episode 4)”: The next installment of Jennifer Walters’ life as a hulk premieres on Sept. 8.

The next installment of Jennifer Walters’ life as a hulk premieres on Sept. 8. “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”: This is an all-new look at Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney Plus, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

This is an all-new look at Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney Plus, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” “Pinocchio”: This blend of live-action and CGI takes the fabled story to new heights.

This blend of live-action and CGI takes the fabled story to new heights. “Welcome to the Club”: Are you ready for a new short from The Simpsons? We thought so!

Are you ready for a new short from The Simpsons? We thought so! “Tierra Incognita”: Tierra Incognita is a horror theme park that holds the answers to the mysterious disappearance of Eric Dalaras’ parents. Will he find what he is searching for when he runs away from his grandparents?

Park perks

If you find yourself in Florida or California on Sept. 8, and you are a Disney Plus subscriber, you can enter the park 30 minutes before everyone else. Guests who are staying at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort can enter the park 60 minutes early and partake in a special Disney Plus screening at Movie Under the Stars. Other perks include complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads at select locations, commemorative chalk art, blue-dusted churros and more.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres will join in the celebration this year. From Sept. 8 through Sept.19, “Encanto,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Cars” and “Newsies” will be back in the theater for just $5 plus tax. Your purchase of a discounted ticket will include a free Disney Plus poster (while supplies last). Additionally, a fountain drink and Cameo-size popcorn combo will be available for just $5. To get this deal, you need to show proof of an active Disney Plus account.

What do I need to enjoy Disney Plus Day?

There are three components you need to get the most out of Disney Plus Day: access to streaming content, a quality TV and a quality sound system.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

