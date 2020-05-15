Handbags & Wallets

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Western Massachusetts still behind in vaccinations
Top Stories
Pandemic policy extensions going to conference
Lottery prepares address-check policy in wake of audit
Baker backs Biden push for death sentence in Boston Marathon bombing
Springfield middle school students celebrate accomplishments
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Indy 500
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Gilmore absent from Mini Camp as Pats hit the field
Video
Top Stories
Doug Coby wins in Superstar Racing Experience debut at Stafford
Top Stories
Mike Christopher, Jr wins the TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star race at Stafford
Tyler Hines wins SK Modified race at Stafford
Derek Debbis wins the SK Lights race at Stafford
Granby’s Adam Gray wins the Late Model race at Stafford
Community
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
All-natural summer first aid remedies
Video
Top Stories
Fun gift ideas for Father’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Travelers beware: Rental car shortage
Video
A look at the most massive shark that ever lived, the megalodon
Video
New camp activities for Girl Scouts this summer
Video
Tips to being a good neighbor
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Handbags & Wallets
The best women’s wallet
Trending Stories
Suspect charged with the murder of his father in Springfield
Video
Your vaccine card could make you a millionaire with new ‘Vax Millions’ giveaway
Video
VIDEO: Bear caught on camera in the middle of the night in Springfield
Video
The Big E Fair opening this fall at full capacity
Video
Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 2 new deaths, 55 new cases
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video