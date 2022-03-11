Which black heart necklaces are best?

If you’re interested in getting some heart-shaped jewelry but you’re not a fan of the standard pinks and reds, then you might like the bold, classic look of a black heart necklace. There are a variety of stones from which to choose when it comes to black jewelry, and the low-key color scheme is perfect for dressing up or down for any occasion. Take a look at the Gilded Sterling Silver Black Diamond Heart Pendant if you’re looking for an elegant, breathtaking black heart necklace.

What to know before you buy a black heart necklace

There are lots of popular black stones, so there’s an excellent array of styles and correlating prices when it comes to a black heart necklace. Then you’ve got the chain to consider as well as the size of the pendant or charms. Do you want a big bold heart? Or a delicate small one? There are more variations on the black heart necklace out there than you’d think. It all comes down to what you want to add to your jewelry box.

Stones

There are dozens of black gemstones out there, each with unique properties and price tags. Some of the most popular black stones include:

Onyx: Black onyx has a waxy luster and can feature veins of different color through it. It is believed to offer the wearer protection, strength and grounding properties.

Black diamond: Expensive and rare, these diamonds are often opaque with a high luster. They represent eternal love, fidelity and charisma.

Black zircon: These stones look similar to black diamonds without the massive price tag. They represent happiness, prosperity and the achievement of one’s goals.

Black tourmaline: These stones are popular because they are easier to come by than rarer materials like black diamonds and black pearls. They’re said to soak up negative energies, representing safety and protection.

Obsidian: This black or black/green material is made from cooled volcanic lava. It is believed to have healing properties, offering protection from negativity.

Black pearl: These are some of the most valuable pearls in existence. The color in black pearls can vary, from a blacker hue to a more purple or even gray/green color. They are said to represent independence, strength and protection from negative energy.

Chain clasps

Some chain clasps are easier to close than others but a lot comes down to personal preference. Spring ring closures and lobster claw clasps both feature a hook and sliding piece. Magnetic and toggle clasps are easier to close but not always as reliable in staying closed.

Stone size

The size of the heart pendant(s) depends on the look you’re going for. Do you want a statement necklace or something subtler? A bigger pendant doesn’t necessarily mean a larger price tag though. Large stones can be quite popular with costume jewelry, which utilizes mass-produced, inexpensive materials to make the jewelry more affordable.

What to look for in a quality black heart necklace

A quality black heart necklace is beautiful, durable and authentically made from the materials listed in the description.

Craftsmanship

If there are multiple components, they are well-set and made to last. Stones don’t fall out of their settings or chip over time. Every aspect of the necklace’s construction is thought out and beautifully executed.

Certification

High-quality natural diamonds come with certification. This means a respected gemological lab has inspected the diamond and confirmed its legitimacy and worth. Since certification costs money, certified diamonds cost more than uncertified diamonds.

Excellent chain

Silver, gold and platinum are all considered high-quality chain materials. Titanium is a good option if you’re looking for something strong but less expensive. There are also chains referred to as “gold-plated” or “silver-plated” which take less costly metals like copper or brass and coat them in the more desirable metal.

How much you can expect to spend on a black heart necklace

Less expensive black heart necklaces range from $20-$500, while rare gemstone black heart necklaces can cost over $1,000.

Black heart necklace FAQ

Are black diamonds naturally black?

A. Some are and some are not. Naturally, black diamonds are called Carbonados and they are very rare. Most black diamonds are authentic diamonds that have been treated with heat to darken the color.

What is rhodium and why is it in the chain?

A. This is a metal that is sometimes used to coat silver or gold in order to make it shiny and more durable. A rhodium-plated chain might have a different metal on the inside with rhodium on the outside to prevent scratches and corrosion.

What’s the best black heart necklace to buy?

Top black heart necklace

Gilded Sterling Silver Black Diamond Heart Pendant

What you need to know: This necklace features classic and elegant round black diamonds with an 18-inch, .925 sterling silver box chain with a spring-ring closure.

What you’ll love: It can be worn just as easily with dressy or casual attire and comes in a classic box, which is perfect for gift-giving.

What you should consider: Some say it’s smaller than they thought it would be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black heart necklace for the money

Stardust Gift Shop Jet Black Obsidian Heart Pendant

What you need to know: This necklace features a 0.95-inch by 0.95-inch Argentinian obsidian heart pendant on an 18-inch or 24-inch chain.

What you’ll love: It’s simple, classic and bold with a smooth black heart that is absolutely beautiful. The chain comes in two sizes and can be made from stainless steel or silver/gold-filled chains with rhodium plating.

What you should consider: The chain only comes in a silver-toned color.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Macy’s Onyx and Marcasite Heart Pendant on Chain

What you need to know: This necklace features a 0.95-inch by 0.95-inch heart-shaped onyx pendant wrapped in marcasite on an 18-inch spring ring clasp chain.

What you’ll love: The domed onyx pendant is smooth and lovely with a richly detailed marcasite design around the lower half. It can be dressed up or dressed down for any occasion.

What you should consider: The chain only comes in a silver-toned color.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

