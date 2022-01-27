Best bed rail for seniors

If you are a heavy individual, it is best to opt for a bed rail with legs. These will feel the most stable and have the highest weight capacities.

Which bed rail for seniors is best?

As we get older, it is inevitable that some activities become more difficult or have an increased potential for injury. This can even include basic things like getting in and out of bed. If you have been struggling with this lately, it may be time to consider installing a bed rail that can help you get in and out of bed safely. Some models are also designed to act as barriers to prevent accidentally rolling off the mattress while sleeping.

The Stander EZ Adjust Bed Rail is one such model that can serve both purposes. It is length adjustable to a maximum of 42 inches, and it is suitable for mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Conveniently, it also features several pockets to hold reading materials, a TV remote or anything else you want to keep within easy reach when relaxing in bed.

What to know before you buy a bed rail for seniors

Purpose

Not everyone looking for a bed rail for seniors needs them for the same reasons. Some people need a bed rail to prevent restless sleepers from rolling off. Others need a bed rail that can act as support when entering and exiting the bed. If purchasing one for the former use, make sure to choose a model at least 20 inches or more in length. Shorter models may not provide enough of a barrier. If purchasing a bed rail to act as a support, it needs to have a strong build and a high weight capacity so it feels sturdy when you lean on it.

Installation

One of the great things about most bed rails is that they have a very simple installation process that doesn’t require the use of any tools. Instead, you simply slip their base bars or a board under your mattress and secure a small strap around the other side of your bed frame. Some models may even forgo the use of the strap, but these should only be used on queen- and king-size beds that are heavy enough to hold them securely in place.

Assembly

As with the installation, the assembly for most bed rails for seniors is also designed to be easy. Most don’t require any tools, and the few that do generally come with any tools that are needed. That said, if you have arthritis or mobility issues in your hands and fingers, you may need to enlist the aid of a helper.

Features to look for in a quality bed rail for seniors

Adjustable height

It is important that a bed rail be at a comfortable height to provide support without the user having to hunch over to reach it. Likewise, if using a bed rail to prevent sleepers from rolling off, they need to sit high enough above the mattress to be effective. Height-adjustable models allow you to customize the bed rail to perfectly fit your needs.

Grip

A bed rail used for safely getting into and out of the bed needs to offer a comfortable and secure grip. This means it should be well-padded with a non-slip material such as foam or rubber. Ideally, the grip material should be non-porous so you can easily sanitize it.

Feet

If purchasing a bed rail that has legs, it should feature non-slip pads on the bottom. These will serve two purposes. They help make the bed rail more stable so it won’t slide, and they prevent the legs of the bed rail from damaging your floor.

Storage pocket

Many people like to watch TV, read or play on a tablet or other device while in bed. If you want to keep your reading material, devices and remote within easy reach without having to leave them cluttering up your night stand, choose a bed rail that features some kind of organizer with pockets large enough for your needs.

How much can you expect to spend on a bed rail for seniors

Most people can find a quality bed rail for seniors that fits their needs between $30-$150.

Bed rail for seniors FAQ

Can bed rails for seniors be used with any kind of bed?

A. While most bed rails for seniors are designed to work with a wide variety of bed types and sizes, they are not 100% universal. The height of the bed, thickness and weight of the mattress and various other factors will determine their compatibility.

Do I need to put a rail on both sides of the bed?

A. Whether or not you need a rail on both sides of the bed depends on the placement of your bed and the reason for using it. If your bed is not next to a wall and you are using the rail to prevent sleepers from rolling off in the middle of the night, then it makes sense to install one on both sides. If the rail is just an aid for safely getting up from and laying down on the bed, then you only need one on the side you enter and exit from.

What is the best bed rail for seniors to buy?

Top bed rail for seniors

Stander EZ Adjust Bed Rail

What you need to know: This adjustable-length bed rail is suitable for both support and preventing rolling off when sleeping, and it conveniently folds down out of the way when not needed.

What you’ll love: It features a slip-on cover with several pockets to hold television controllers, reading material and other items that are often used when lying in bed. It feels very sturdy when putting all your weight on it too.

What you should consider: It isn’t height adjustable and requires a minimum of 19 inches of clearance between the mattress and the floor to work properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed rail for seniors for the money

Medical King Bed Assist Rail

What you need to know: Though small and somewhat unobtrusive, this bed rail has a high weight capacity and even boasts a media pocket.

What you’ll love: It is adjustable for users and beds of various heights, and the grip is nicely padded with a non-slip foam.

What you should consider: Users with limited hand strength may have trouble pressing the buttons for adjusting the height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stander BedCane

What you need to know: If you are looking for something discreet that doesn’t stand out as a medical aid, the small BedCane fits the bill.

What you’ll love: It allows for 5 inches of height adjustment to fit mattresses between 12 and 16 inches thick. Also, it has a small pouch that is perfectly sized for keeping a TV remote or smartphone within easy reach.

What you should consider: The short 15-inch handle length means it isn’t suitable for preventing sleepers from rolling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

