Best shaker bottle

When your shaker bottles are in storage, make sure to keep their mixing components inside the bottle. Storing them elsewhere is an easy way to lose them.

Which shaker bottles are best?

There’s nothing more disgusting than an improperly mixed protein shake. It’s clumpy, the flavors aren’t combined well and the whole thing can spoil your workout. Purchasing a good shaker bottle is the easiest way to avoid these hassles. One of the best is the BlenderBottle Justice League Shaker Bottle. It performs as well as the top-dollar brands and the heroic designs will keep you motivated during your workout.

What to know before you buy a shaker bottle

Uses

Shaker bottles are most commonly used to mix protein shakes, but they can be used for all manner of other things. For starters, a shaker bottle can be used as a basic water bottle. They cost roughly the same but include mixing mechanisms, so it’s a win/win. You can also use them in the kitchen for mixing salad dressings, sauces and anything else that’s liquidy and needs to be combined.

Capacity

It’s important to buy a bottle with a capacity as close to your needs as possible. A bottle that isn’t big enough for your serving size is obviously bad, but one that’s too much bigger will only lead to you mixing air into your shakes. This will make them frothy, a texture many people dislike.

Shaker bottles come in just about any ounce capacity, but commonly come in sizes between 20 and 30.

What to look for in a quality shaker bottle

Material

Most shaker bottles are made from plastic, though there are a few glass or stainless steel options as well.

Plastic bottles are inexpensive but the quality of plastic used can vary dramatically. You’ll want to make sure your prospective bottle doesn’t contain BPA and is clearly listed as food-grade. Glass: Glass bottles are more expensive and fragile. However, they don’t absorb foods like plastic bottles, which means there’s no risk of them developing nasty smells.

Glass bottles are more expensive and fragile. However, they don’t absorb foods like plastic bottles, which means there’s no risk of them developing nasty smells. Stainless steel: Stainless steel bottles can also be expensive, but they’re also durable, easy to clean and many contain insulators to maintain your shake’s temperature.

Mixing mechanisms

Shaker bottles use several mixing mechanisms, but generally have only one each. The most common is a ball that rattles around inside your shake to, well, shake the contents up for a better mix. Strainer-like inserts are also common, as they can both force particles to break up and prevent larger, gritty particles from being drunk.

Design

Shaker bottles are available in all colors, and many are available with special designs. Superhero emblems, other pop culture iconography and motivating phrases are common. Some are available in special forms such as a bottle designed to look like a bullet. Many people love to add stickers to their bottles for a personal touch. You can also choose from bottles with varying degrees of opacity.

How much you can expect to spend on a shaker bottle

They’re inexpensive, and more so when you consider the cost of other exercise-related gear. You shouldn’t need to spend any more than $20 on a bottle, with some models costing less than $10.

Shaker bottle FAQ

How do I prevent smells from sticking to my shaker bottle?

A. Wash it immediately after you’ve finished its contents. Toss it in the top rack of your dishwasher if it’s dishwasher-safe or wash it in hot, soapy water by hand if it isn’t. If your bottle already has a stubborn scent and washing it normally hasn’t gotten rid of it, try letting a mixture of baking soda and vinegar sit inside it overnight. If the smell remains after this, you’ll need to get a new bottle.

Can I microwave a shaker bottle?

A. It’s certainly possible, but it’s strongly recommended to do so only if it is clearly labeled as microwave-safe, or it could melt. Similarly, don’t put it in the freezer unless it is clearly stated as being safe to do so. The extreme cold can make the bottle brittle enough to crack.

What’s the best shaker bottle to buy?

Top shaker bottle

BlenderBottle Justice League Shaker Bottle

What you need to know: This high-quality 28-ounce bottle has all the features you need with a design to keep you motivated.

What you’ll love: It’s available in seven designs, including Batman and Wonder Woman. A metal blender ball is included to thoroughly mix your solutions. All portions of the bottle are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Some of the hero designs cost more than others, and you can get an identical bottle without a design for less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shaker bottle for the money

BluePeak Protein Shaker Bottle 2-Pack

What you need to know: This two-pack of 28-ounce bottles is an excellent way to make sure you’ve always got a clean bottle handy.

What you’ll love: They come with measurements on the side and two mixing methods that can be used individually or together: a shaker ball and a mixing grid. This bottle can also be purchased individually or in a three-pack. All included components are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: When the cap is removed it does not fall back flat, making it a little uncomfortable to drink from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hydra Cup Dual Threat Shaker Bottle

What you need to know: This split-container bottle is the perfect way to have your pre- and post-workout drinks ready to go while taking up less space.

What you’ll love: Each portion can hold up to 15 ounces, for a 30 ounce total maximum. Each has its own cap and spout. The closed caps don’t get in the way of the open spout.

What you should consider: Splitting two drinks between the containers will mean you have less of each shake than you may be used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

