Which bromelain supplement is best?

Pineapple is a popular fruit that’s both healthy and delicious. One of the components that makes pineapple so good for you is bromelain, which is thought to reduce swelling, pain and inflammation. Nowadays, you can buy pure bromelain supplements that are easy to take daily.

For example, Now Foods Bromelain 500 mg Veg Capsules are one of the most popular bromelain supplements on the market. Still, there are numerous other brands that are worth considering.

What to know before you buy a bromelain supplement

Bromelain’s positive effects

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), bromelain has been shown to have antiedematous properties, meaning it reduces swelling from fluid accumulation in your body’s tissue.

Bromelain may aid in reducing and preventing blood clots.

Some studies have suggested that bromelain may have anti-cancer properties.

Bromelain has antibiotic properties, meaning it can help fight bacterial infections.

Bromelain has been shown to help minimize post-surgical pain and swelling.

Bromelain can boost the effects of other antibiotic drugs.

When taken in conjunction with antibiotics, bromelain can help with rectal ulcers, sinus infections and bladder infections.

Bromelain side effects

Generally speaking, bromelain doesn’t have many adverse side effects. Still, according to MayoClinic, bromelain isn’t ideal for people taking blood thinners, as it may increase the risk of bleeding.

Children with cystic fibrosis should also steer clear of bromelain, as there are reports of children developing a colon disorder called fibrosing colonopathy after taking prescription enzymes. Although it isn’t clear whether or not bromelain could have the same effect, it’s better to play it safe.

Although rare, some people find that bromelain can induce diarrhea, nausea, skin rashes and vomiting.

Bromelain bioavailability

When taking a supplement, it’s essential to consider its bioavailability. Bioavailability refers to how much of the supplement circulates through your body. If a supplement has low bioavailability, it typically has to be taken alongside another supplement that helps your body absorb it. Luckily, according to the NIH, bromelain has a relatively high bioavailability compared to many other supplements.

Bromelain is easily absorbed throughout the gastrointestinal tract and takes about an hour to reach its maximum bioavailability.

Bromelain in pineapples

Pineapple technically contains bromelain, although bromelain supplements contain a significantly higher concentration. Because bromelain is primarily found in the root of the pineapple plant, eating pineapple throughout the day isn’t likely to have a large enough bromelain dosage to be effective.

What to look for in a quality bromelain supplement

Potency

Because bromelain doesn’t have any adverse side effects for most users, it’s worth it to take high-potency supplements so you can get the most out of them. Most supplements contain at least 500 milligrams of bromelain, which is considered a full serving for a single day.

Additional ingredients

There are numerous bromelain supplements that contain other ingredients that aid in digestion and joint relief. Taking a supplement that includes bromelain and turmeric is a great way to boost the positive effects of bromelain. However, some people may find that turmeric upsets their stomach.

Many bromelain supplements contain papaya extract, another popular anti-inflammatory supplement that can help fight sore throats.

Trusted brand

When buying supplements, it’s always a good idea to purchase them from a trusted brand. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) technically regulates nutritional supplements. Still, it’s essential to note that the FDA is not authorized to review supplements for safety until after they’re already being sold. Buying supplements from newer brands can be dangerous, as they may contain ingredients that aren’t approved for human consumption.

How much you can expect to spend on a bromelain supplement

Bromelain supplements tend to cost $12-$18 for a 90-count bottle. 120-count bottles usually cost around $17-$22.

Bromelain supplement FAQ

Should you take bromelain supplements with food?

A. If taken before a meal, bromelain can help with digestion. When taken between meals, bromelain can help relieve joint pain and soreness. Most people find that bromelain doesn’t hurt their stomach, even if taken between meals.

Are bromelain supplements vegan-friendly?

A. Most bromelain supplements are vegan-friendly, although you may want to ensure the capsules don’t contain gelatin made from animals.

What’s the best bromelain supplement to buy?

Top bromelain supplement

Now Foods Bromelain 500 mg Veg Capsules

What you need to know: This popular bromelain supplement is praised for its effectiveness.

What you’ll love: This bottle contains 120 vegan-friendly capsules. These supplements effectively ease digestive issues for most users. They can be taken with meals or between them without discomfort. They’re gluten-free and soy-free.

What you should consider: Some users found that these supplements gave them abdominal pain.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top bromelain supplement for the money

Now Foods Turmeric & Bromelain Veg Capsules

What you need to know: These affordable supplements are kosher and vegan-friendly.

What you’ll love: The combination of turmeric and bromelain has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Most users found that these supplements eased their joint pain and stiffness. Now Foods is a well-known and trusted supplement brand. Many users found that these supplements were surprisingly effective for how affordable they are.

What you should consider: These capsules are relatively large and some people find them hard to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Doctor’s Best High-Potency Bromelain Veggie Caps

What you need to know: These high-potency supplements are non-GMO and gluten-free.

What you’ll love: These capsules can be taken one to three times a day with meals or between meals. They’re great for sinus infections. Many users found that these helped with tennis elbow and other joint-related issues.

What you should consider: Some users felt that these supplements weren’t as effective as other bromelain supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

