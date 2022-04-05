Which Premier Protein shakes are best?

If you’re looking for an easy way to add protein to your diet, you may want to consider adding a protein shake to your routine. Premier Protein shakes deliver 20-30 grams of protein per serving, and they contain up to 24 essential vitamins and nutrients, from vitamin A to fiber and folate.

While there are only two varieties of Premier Protein available, you’ll have over a dozen rich flavors to consider. The best-selling original blend, Premier Protein Shake, comes in several sweet flavors, including cafe latte and cinnamon roll.

What to know before you buy a Premier Protein shake

What do protein shakes do?

Many people use protein shakes to increase their daily protein intake. Having enough protein in your diet plays an important role in maintaining muscle mass and keeping up a healthy metabolism. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average adult needs between 46-56 grams of protein every day. This amount may vary depending on your health, height, weight and age.

Some people enjoy protein shakes as convenient snacks, particularly as alternatives to prepared or packaged snacks, which may lack protein and other nutrients. Other people incorporate protein shakes into their pre- and post-workout routines. However, protein shakes, powders and bars are supplements, and you shouldn’t use them in place of whole foods on a consistent basis. Mix them in throughout the day with other meals and natural protein sources.

Types of Premier Protein shakes

There are two Premier Protein shake varieties, the original blend and the newer oats blend, both of which are chock-full of nutrients and vitamins. Premier Protein also has Clear Protein Drinks which have almost as much nutritional benefit as their shakes. These clear drinks are comparable to flavored water and have a light, refreshing flavor and formula.

What to look for in a quality Premier Protein shake

Protein source

Although Premier Protein shakes use milk protein concentrate, the Premier Protein Clear Protein Drinks use whey protein isolate. Both protein sources come from milk, but the main difference between whey and milk is casein, a protein only found in milk. Whey protein isolate undergoes a process that removes the casein protein.

Casein has its pros and cons because it takes longer for the body to digest, making you feel full for longer. However, people with lactose sensitivities may not be able to tolerate it as well. Whey protein is quicker and easier to digest, which may be a better option for some depending on their goals and dietary preferences.

Nutrients

Besides up to 30 grams of protein, Premier Protein beverages only contain 1 gram of sugar. They also have up to 7 grams of fiber and 90-160 calories. The drinks have up to 24 vitamins and nutrients, including zinc, biotin, selenium, iron and magnesium.

Packaging

Some Premier Protein shakes come in 11-ounce cardboard bottles, whereas others are in 11.6-ounce plastic bottles. Premier Protein Clear Drinks, on the other hand, are sold in 16.9-ounce bottles.

How much you can expect to spend on Premier Protein shakes

Premier Protein shakes cost $22-$28 for a 12-pack, though hard-to-find varieties occasionally cost more. Premier Protein clear protein drinks are slightly more expensive at $24-$30 per 12-pack.

Premier Protein shake FAQ

When should I drink Premier Protein shakes?

A. Many people drink protein shakes in the morning, so they feel full until lunchtime. Others prefer having a shake right before or after an intense workout, particularly for high-intensity cardio or weight training. This tactic helps support muscle growth and recovery.

Why does Premier Protein shakes claim to offer immune support?

A. On average, Premier Protein shakes contain up to 25% of your recommended daily intake of vitamins C and E. Both of these vitamins act as antioxidants, which protect you against free-radical damage. Free-radical damage can contribute to a weakened immune system.

Do I need to take vitamins if I drink Premier Protein shakes?

A. It depends on your diet and overall health. Premier Protein shakes can supplement your daily nutrient intake with small amounts of vitamins and minerals. However, it’s best to get the bulk of your nutrients from whole foods and vitamins. If you’re concerned about your vitamin and nutrient intake, speak to your doctor about your goals and options.

What’s the best Premier Protein shake to buy?

Top Premier Protein shake

Premier Protein Shake

What you need to know: The original blend is a versatile option you can enjoy either as a snack or as pre- or post-workout beverage.

What you’ll love: It contains 30 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar. It’s Keto-friendly and comes in over a dozen rich flavors, ranging from cafe latte to chocolate peanut butter. You can drink it cold or at room temperature.

What you should consider: A few flavors didn’t have an authentic taste, and some buyers said the bottles were hard to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Premier Protein shake for the money

Premier Protein Shake With Oats

What you need to know: This new oat-based variety has a creamy, indulgent consistency.

What you’ll love: The shake comes packed with nutrients, including 7 grams of fiber. Many enjoy it as a beverage, but others pour it over their breakfast cereal or overnight oats. The chocolate hazelnut variety has a rich flavor that is reminiscent of Nutella.

What you should consider: There aren’t as many flavors to choose from as the original Premier Protein blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a lighter protein shake that is easy on the stomach, this clear drink is worth considering.

What you’ll love: It’s only 90 calories, yet it has 20 grams of protein. The beverage is free of artificial flavors, sugar, gluten and soy. Some people prefer it frozen and use it as popsicles or ice cubes.

What you should consider: Because it’s a low-calorie option, it may not leave you full as long as higher-calorie shakes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

