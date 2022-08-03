Which Vital Proteins collagen is best?

Collagen is an important protein in our bodies that helps make up bone, cartilage and skin. Our collagen levels naturally drop as we age. Supplementing with collagen may help improve skin elasticity and relieve joint pain.

Collagen powder is also an excellent source of protein and can be stirred easily into your morning coffee or added to a smoothie. Vital Proteins consistently tops the list for collagen powders, and the Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides is a bestseller.

What to know before you buy a Vital Proteins collagen

Types of collagen

A few types of collagen are used in supplements.

Type I maintains the structure of bones, tendons, organs and skin and is most prevalent in connective tissues. Taking Type I collagen supports healthy skin, hair and nails.

maintains the structure of bones, tendons, organs and skin and is most prevalent in connective tissues. Taking Type I collagen supports healthy skin, hair and nails. Type II makes up joints and cartilage. It’s only derived from chickens. Look for Type II if you need joint support, which is found in Vital Proteins cartilage collagen supplements.

makes up joints and cartilage. It’s only derived from chickens. Look for Type II if you need joint support, which is found in Vital Proteins cartilage collagen supplements. Type III can be found in cartilage and bone marrow. It’s found alongside Type I in all of Vital Proteins collagen powders.

Source

Collagen is sourced from pigs, cows, chickens or fish. The collagen-containing parts are broken down into smaller amino acid chains called peptides that the body easily absorbs. Bone broth and bone broth protein powders are an alternative way to ingest collagen without eating organ meats or connective tissues.

Form

Vital Proteins offers a wide variety of collagen powders that can be added to any liquid, including water, hot or cold. Some people mix these powders into food. Vital Proteins also offers collagen capsules and gummies.

Serving size

The powders have the highest amount of collagen of all the forms: 20 grams for a serving size of two scoops. Gummies only offer 2.5 grams per four gummies, and pills 3.3 grams per a serving size of 6 pills.

Packaging and size

Vital Proteins powders come in plastic tubs and travel packs. Tubs come in quantities of 5 ounces, 9.33 ounces, 11.5 ounces, 26.8 ounces, 13.5 ounces, 1.2 pounds and 1.25 pounds. An individual packet has 10 grams of collagen powder and comes in a multipack of 20. Gummies come in 60, 90 and 120 counts per bottle. Capsules come in 90, 120 and 369 counts per bottle.

What to look for in a quality Vital Proteins collagen

Flavors

Unflavored collagen powder is generally received as tasteless and is a popular choice. Vital Proteins also offers flavored powders, including vanilla, chocolate, lemon, lavender lemon, strawberry lemon, tropical hibiscus, watermelon mint and matcha. The matcha flavor is derived from added matcha tea powder, so it adds an extra caffeine kick to boot.

Added ingredients

Some of Vital Proteins collagens feature ingredients to boost health and beauty, such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin and probiotics. Other products may have added caffeine for energy, so always check the ingredient list carefully if you are sensitive to caffeine or any other ingredient.

Grass-fed

The majority of Vital Sources collagen is from bovine sources, which are grass-fed and pasture-raised. This means the cows weren’t fed grain but were free to graze on grass. If you’re on a grain-free diet, such as paleo or keto, these collagen supplements are compatible with your dietary restrictions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vital Proteins collagen

Vital Proteins collagen powders range from $15 for a 5-ounce tub to $40 for a 1.25-pound tub. Gummies start at $13 and capsules start at $30 for a 30-day supply.

Vital Proteins collagen FAQ

Is marine collagen vegetarian?

A. No, but it is compatible with a pescatarian diet. Vital Proteins sources its marine collagen from fish scales of wild-caught whitefish. For pescatarians, marine collagen is the best option, although it only contains Type I collagen. There is no vegetarian source of collagen protein, though there are vegan and vegetarian supplements that claim to boost levels.

Can my body make collagen on its own?

A. Yes. If you eat a healthy diet that includes amino acids, vitamin C, zinc and copper, your body can produce collagen on its own. Eat a diet well balanced in fruit, vegetables and protein sources. You can use a collagen supplement to boost production if you’re experiencing health issues or want to improve the appearance of skin, hair and/or nails.

What’s the best Vital Proteins collagen to buy?

Top Vital Proteins collagen

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Unflavored

What you need to know: This unflavored collagen powder is wildly popular and also has high rankings in animal welfare standards.

What you’ll love: People who use it report an increase in hair growth, stronger nails and diminishment of joint pain with regular consumption. For most, the powder is tasteless. You can also buy it with added vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

What you should consider: The powder doesn’t dissolve well in cold beverages and leaves clumps.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb, Amazon and Sephora

Top Vital Proteins collagen for the money

Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen

What you need to know: A flavored collagen, this beauty-boosting powder features added hyaluronic acid for skin hydration and suppleness.

What you’ll love: It comes in four flavors: lavender lemon, strawberry lemon, watermelon mint and tropical hibiscus. The added probiotics support digestion. The powder contains no artificial sweeteners.

What you should consider: Some reviewers strongly disliked the flavor and the foam that can develop on top when mixed in water.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Vital Proteins Collagen Pills

What you need to know: If you’re not a fan of powders, these collagen capsules are easy and convenient to take.

What you’ll love: Users say they experience pain relief in their joints from taking these supplements. For those who gag on collagen powder, these flavorless pills are the way to go. Reviewers report increase in hair growth and improved skin hydration.

What you should consider: The serving size is six capsules, once or twice a day, which is a lot of pills to take daily.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

