Which Garden of Life vitamin is best?

It’s difficult enough to eat a balanced diet on a macro scale, let alone try to carefully take in as many vitamins as you may need. Vitamin supplements are here to help. Garden of Life supplements are entirely natural and organic, plus they’re gluten-free and vegan friendly.

The best Garden of Life vitamin is the Garden of Life MyKind Organics Organic Plant Calcium. It includes several vitamins and calcium, which all work to improve bone health. It also contains ingredients to help with calcium absorption.

What to know before you buy a Garden of Life vitamin

Forms

Garden of Life vitamin supplements are available in many forms, so no one has to struggle to take them.

Tablets are the most common form of vitamin supplement. They’re meant to be swallowed whole, though they can be broken into smaller pieces or crushed if desired.

are the most common form of vitamin supplement. They’re meant to be swallowed whole, though they can be broken into smaller pieces or crushed if desired. Chewable tablets are an alternative to standard tablets and are primarily found in children’s vitamin supplements. They often have natural flavors added to make them easier on the tongue.

are an alternative to standard tablets and are primarily found in children’s vitamin supplements. They often have natural flavors added to make them easier on the tongue. Capsules are similar to tablets. They are shells that contain either a powder or gel inside, and most can be opened. They’re typically meant to be swallowed, but opening them to add the powder to a drink is also common.

are similar to tablets. They are shells that contain either a powder or gel inside, and most can be opened. They’re typically meant to be swallowed, but opening them to add the powder to a drink is also common. Gummies are another chewable form but are made with a heavy emphasis on tasting good. They can be intended for children or adults.

are another chewable form but are made with a heavy emphasis on tasting good. They can be intended for children or adults. Sprays are uncommon, but for those who struggle to swallow or dislike chewing, they’re a godsend. However, you may not be able to find the vitamin you want in spray form with the Garden of Life brand.

Dosage and daily values

Consider both the dosage and daily values of your prospective vitamins when shopping.

Dosage: The dosage is how many pieces you need to take and how many times daily you need to take them. Most bottles contain the same number of pieces, usually 30 to 180, but could have varying dosages. That means the bottle could last as little as two weeks or as long as six months.

The dosage is how many pieces you need to take and how many times daily you need to take them. Most bottles contain the same number of pieces, usually 30 to 180, but could have varying dosages. That means the bottle could last as little as two weeks or as long as six months. Daily value: Most ingredients in a vitamin supplement have a recommended daily intake quantity as set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, based on a 2,000-calorie diet. It’s more of a guideline than a rule, so talk with your doctor about your daily value.

What to look for in a quality Garden of Life vitamin

Vitamins

You need to take the right vitamin to get the effect you’re seeking. Some of the most common vitamins and their benefits include:

Vitamin A for bones and skin health.

for bones and skin health. Vitamin C and E for antioxidizing.

for antioxidizing. Vitamin D for boosting calcium absorption.

for boosting calcium absorption. Vitamin K for healthy blood.

Other ingredients

Most Garden of Life supplements include more than just vitamins for extra health benefits. These can include turmeric, omega-3 fatty acids, live probiotics, herbals like oregano and minerals like calcium, iron and zinc.

How much you can expect to spend on a Garden of Life vitamin

One bottle can cost as little as $10 or as much as $100, but it’s the cost per dose that’s more relevant. Costs per dose typically range between 25 cents-$2.

Garden of Life vitamin FAQ

Do Garden of Life vitamin supplements have side effects?

A. They can, especially if taken without medical oversight or combined with prescription medications or other supplements. The most common side effects are digestion-related, including gassiness, bloating, constipation or diarrhea. Other possible side effects can include headaches, organ and bone damage, nausea, vomiting and thinning of the blood.

Why does it matter that Garden of Life vitamins are organic?

A. There are two reasons why it matters. The first is that the ingredients used have never come in contact with pesticides, growth hormones, synthetic fertilizers and other toxins that would otherwise be transferred to you. Secondly, organic supplements frequently have a higher nutritional value.

What’s the best Garden of Life vitamin to buy?

Top Garden of Life vitamin

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Organic Plant Calcium

What you need to know: This supplement collection is good for bone health.

What you’ll love: The central ingredients are vitamin D3, vitamin K2 as MK-7, magnesium and calcium — all for bone strength. The calcium used is sourced from plants rather than minerals, leading to less digestive irritation. You take three pills spread through the day rather than all at once.

What you should consider: A few consumers received bottles with broken tablets. Others wished each dosage contained more calcium and vitamin D3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top Garden of Life vitamin for the money

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Vitamin C

What you need to know: This supplement collection is good for the heart and the immune system.

What you’ll love: The central ingredients are vitamin C with bioflavonoids, 23 fruits and vegetables and live probiotics and enzymes — all for immune system, digestive, heart, skin and eye health. It can be taken with or without food, or the capsules can be opened and added to a drink.

What you should consider: A handful of customers reported having constipation. Others reported issues with heartburn. Some bottles arrived with broken caps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw B-Complex

What you need to know: This supplement collection is good for boosting energy and handling stress.

What you’ll love: The central ingredients are vitamin B-complex, 23 fruits and vegetables and live probiotics and enzymes — all for physical and mental energy, stress management, heart and blood health and digestion. It contains no GMOs, fillers or binders and is kosher and vegan-friendly.

What you should consider: A few purchasers felt the energy boost lost effectiveness over time. Others reported it having an odd taste or being hard to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.