Dorm room ideas for women

Transform your dorm into a stylish living space
College dorms are simple spaces that don’t have much more than a bed, desk and a few pieces of furniture. Since you’ll be spending a lot of your time there between classes, transform your dorm into a stylish and comfortable living space.
Cozy throw pillows and photo collages are ideal aesthetic touches, while functional investments in bedding and portable organizers can turn a dorm into a productive workspace. The sky’s the limit when it comes to dorm decor, and if you shop wisely, it can actually be a budget-friendly endeavor.
What you need to do before decorating your dorm
Talk with your roommates
If you share a dorm with other students, it’s a good idea to discuss your decorating plans with them before diving in. After all, it’s a shared space, so it’s important for everyone to be on the same page in terms of decor, furniture and item placement. If your roommates want to pitch in with decorating and shopping, it may turn into a fun, team-building project.
Check dorm rules
Your school may have some rules in place regarding dorm decorating, so it’s important to be aware of them. Brush up on your student handbook, or speak to your resident assistant for more information.
In some residence halls, drilling or nailing holes into walls is not allowed. If that’s the case in your dorm, options may be limited in terms of hanging certain decorative items, such as mirrors or wall art.
However, you may be able to use non-damaging wall hooks that won’t leave marks or residue behind once they’re removed. They’re available in a wide variety of sizes, and some options can support up to several pounds of weight.
Measure the space
Before you start buying items for your dorm, make sure you have room to accommodate them. In addition to measuring floor space, here are a few more important measurements you should jot down:
- Room height
- Space between your bed and the ceiling
- Free space around the walls
- Window dimensions
Be prepared with essential decorating tools
Besides imagination and creativity, there are a few decorating tools you’ll need before embarking on your dorm decor project. Long after you’ve executed the vision for your dorm, you can use these items for other DIY and craft projects.
A simple tool kit includes basic tools for small-scale decorating projects, such as furniture assembly or hanging mirrors. If the tool kit you buy doesn’t include a measuring tape, be sure to buy one.
Scissors are an indispensable tool that get their fair share of use in decorating, scrapbooking projects and daily chores.
Double-sided tape works well to hang posters, photos or flyers.
A hot glue gun comes in handy for creating personalized decor projects, and it can repair many items in a pinch.
Top dorm decor items for women
Best dorm decor for your bed
The Big One Comforter Set with Throw
This 11-piece twin XL bedding set is as convenient as it is cozy. It comes with two flat sheets and two fitted sheets, which simplifies your laundry rotation. The set is suitable for year-round use, and it comes in four designs.
Sold by Kohl’s
Koolaburra by UGG Bella Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Plush and welcoming, this brushed faux fur pillow adds a soft, delicate touch to any bed. It’s available in five colors, and the cover zips off for easy cleaning.
Sold by Kohl’s
An everyday throw like this one can keep you warm, or it can function as a decorative accent piece. This throw features a reversible design with faux fur detail.
Sold by Kohl’s
Siam Bed Canopy and Mosquito Net
Transform a plain dorm bed into a sweet retreat with this simple mesh canopy. It mounts easily to the ceiling and is machine washable.
Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond
Best dorm decor for your wall or door
Minetom USB Fairy String Lights
Fairy string lights provide a soft ambiance to an otherwise plain dorm room. This 66-foot string includes 200 LED lights that can be used both indoors and outdoors. It comes with a remote control that allows you to adjust brightness, set timers and toggle between different lighting modes.
Sold by Amazon
Dakota Fields Mandala Tapestry
This lightweight wall tapestry is often placed behind beds, but it looks great displayed across any dorm room wall. It’s easy to hang, machine washable and available in three sizes.
Sold by Wayfair
Americanflat Over the Door Mirror
A simple over-the-door mirror is a worthwhile, space-saving investment. Not only does it let you check out your look before heading to class, but it also instantly makes your room appear larger.
Sold by Amazon
WhoaOn Rustic Wood Frame Letter Board
Felt letter boards add a sentimental touch to any space. This square board is 10 inches by 10 inches, and it is ideal for posting inspirational quotes or messages to your roommates. It features a pink background, and it comes with over 400 letters and 50 emojis and symbols.
Sold by Amazon
Red Barrel Studio Floral and Botanical Art Print
This vibrant print adds a pop of nature-inspired colors and visually elevates a bed or desk area. The print is made with fade-resistant colors and has a rich, brushed watercolor texture.
Sold by Wayfair
Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Set
Two 4-by-6 and three 5-by-7 prints are included in this hanging picture frame set. This sleek design comes in four finishes and can be hung horizontally or diagonally.
Sold by Amazon
Best dorm decor for your floor
Mistana Denys Abstract Pouf Ottoman
This versatile pouf ottoman can be used as a makeshift coffee table, footrest or seat. It’s made with 100% woven cotton and is filled with plush polyester fiber.
Sold by Wayfair
A shag rug like this option is soft and cozy, making it ideal for walking around barefoot. This Dakota Fields rug is made with durable polypropylene and holds up well in high-traffic areas.
Sold by Wayfair
Best miscellaneous dorm decor
This slim storage cart is ideal for organizing beauty and self-care products. It’s 5 inches wide, making it suitable for tight spaces.
Sold by Amazon
AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
Cultivate a mini flower or herb garden with this beginner-friendly hydroponic garden. It comes with a starter seed kit and can grow up to six plants at a time.
Sold by Amazon
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.