Fairycore will make your living space a place to escape and dream

If you are looking for home decor options that emit a mystical vibe, fairycore may be for you. Flowers, sparkling lights, mushrooms, soft hues and more – the lighthearted feel of pieces that create this interior design make a room warm and inviting.

At a time when many people are seeking a reprieve from the many troubles in the world, there’s little doubt why this positive decorative theme has been trending on Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok as one of the most popular room trends of 2022. To add a touch of magic to your favorite space, you’ll need a few items that create a fairycore aesthetic such as Minetom Fairy String Lights, the Home Decorators Collection Round Antiqued Accent Mirror and Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender.

What is fairycore?

Fairycore is a decor trend that creates a relaxing atmosphere with both magical and nature-based items. While there’s not a set way to create the unique aesthetic, there are several elements that are perfect to include into your decor scheme if you want to create this whimsical atmosphere in your home. Regardless of the items that appeal to your decor style, keep in mind that there are numerous ways to incorporate them into your fairycore room plan.

Lights

Not only does a soft glow illuminate a room without being too harsh, but it also shines light on other decorative items. To create this look that pairs perfectly with a fairycore theme, opt for string lights with small bulbs (often called fairy lights) and nightlights or lamps with vintage looks, embellishments or unique designs.

Plants

Because the faircore look is all about nature, plants are a must to include in your decor. If you have a green thumb and love houseplants, live plants are great options. However, there are many artificial plants that look realistic and work well for home decorating. Greenery such as ferns and ivy, all types of flowers and mushrooms are ideal for fairycore. In addition to real or faux plants, it’s fun to include wall art with plants.

Crystals

Crystals add to the mystical appeal of this type of decor. From hanging crystals to crystal lights to all types of crystal-embellished items, there are many ways to decorate with crystals in your room.

Mirrors

Another way to make a faircore space feel more magical is to add wall mirrors. Including several in one area enhances the effect. Look for mirrors with shapes and embellishments that stand out in a room.

Elegant fabrics

Soft, flowing fabrics help to give any fairycore room an ethereal atmosphere. Sheets made of satin or other shimmering materials and curtains made of sheer or semi-sheer materials with ruffles or lace go well with this aesthetic.

Antique items

A space with a fairycore theme is ideal for displaying treasured antiques or family heirlooms. That’s because they compliment the magical aura of a room and bring old and new elements together. An alternative to actual antiques is modern decor pieces with a vintage design.

Pastel colors

Regardless of the decor items you choose, look for those with pastel colors. Muted pink, blue, green, purple and more are romantic shades that promote a fantasy-like feel in a room.

Best fairycore home decor items

Minetom Fairy String Lights with Remote Control

This strand features mini lights that create a twinkling glow. There are 200 lights in total on a strand that’s lightweight and easy to use for decorating. It comes with a handy remote control.

Sold by Amazon

Home Decorators Collection Medium Round Ivory Antiqued Accent Mirror

Although brand new, the distressed look of this mirror’s frame makes it perfect for decorating in the fairycore style. It’s constructed with durable metal and has D-rings for mounting it on a wall.

Sold by Home Depot

Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender

You might mistake this lavender for real blooms thanks to its realistic appearance. It boasts a light purple color that’s suitable for fairycore room design and looks nice in a rustic vase. Packs of four or eight bundles are available.

Sold by Amazon

Darby Home Co Fittonia Hanging Bush Ivy Plant

Whether you hang in on a wall or put it in a vase, this realistic strand of ivy is a nice touch for decorating with artificial plants. It can be combined with other strands depending on how much greenery you want to incorporate with your nature-themed decor.

Sold by Wayfair

YesMora Flower Pillow

Floral throw pillows look pretty tossed on bed or couch in a room with fairycore design. This one is large enough for displaying, snuggling and napping, and comes in a choice of several color combinations.

Sold by Amazon

PondokWoodCarving Handmade Wooden Mushroom Wall Art

Crafted by hand of real jempinis wood, this wall art features mushrooms that look real. The combination of the shrooms and wood are perfect for bringing a bit of nature into your unique living space.

Sold by Etsy

Aldeane Josephs Gemstone Sensor Nightlights

These nightlights are made with real gemstones that sparkle with the soft light they produce. You can choose from amethyst, white quartz and rose quartz.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

House of Hampton Fulda Semi-Sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel in Lavender

This ruffled window curtain panel is the perfect touch for dressing up a window fairycore-style. It’s available in several beautiful shades including light pink.

Sold by Wayfair

Madison Park Essentials 6-Piece Satin Sheet Set

If you are turning your bedroom into a faircore get-away, don’t forget new sheets. A set that’s made of satin material in a color like pink is a great choice for this mystical aesthetic.

Sold by Macy’s

Noahfun Firefly Bonsai Tree Light

It’s the combination of tiny lights and a tree design that make this piece perfect when it comes to adding subtle light and a hint of nature to a room. It’s battery-powered and looks nice perched on a table, desk or bookshelf.

Sold by Amazon

