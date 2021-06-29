Is a Roomba worth it?

If you need help learning how to use your Roomba or the Home app, hop online and watch some tutorial videos. The iRobot website also has a wealth of helpful tips and tutorials.

Is a Roomba right for you?

When it comes to robotic vacuums, Roomba leads the pack and raises the bar for other robotic vacuums. If you’re intrigued by these intuitive and independent cleaning devices, you might be wondering whether it’s time to buy one.

There’s a lot to love about Roombas. They’re convenient and take the hard work out of daily cleaning, plus they cut down on the intensity of deep cleanings later on. Roombas are expensive, though, and won’t replace your regular vacuum.

If you’re still on the fence about investing in a Roomba, we’re sharing a list of pros and cons to make your decision a simple one.

What to know before you buy a Roomba

Apps

Roombas are controlled by iRobot’s Home app on your smartphone. The app is available for iOS and Android. The Home app is considered intuitive, though first-time users admit it takes some trial and error to learn the ins and outs.

Cleaning time

Roombas are efficient, but they don’t move as quickly as a regular vacuum. They often work steadily in rows or crisscross patterns to lift as much dirt as possible. Depending on the size of your home, it may take an hour or two to clean all your floors.

Roomba pros

Roombas are convenient

Roombas are convenient, easy to use and rarely get in the way of everyday life. You can set custom cleaning programs, including some that avoid certain areas of your home. Roombas are also designed to transition between floor types without assistance.

Roombas cut down on daily mess

Because Roombas can be used daily, they cut down on the intensity of deep cleanings. Some consumers who purchased Roombas say they only need to use their regular vacuum a couple of times a month.

Roombas feature smart home integration

It’s easy to pair Roomba with intelligent assistants like Alexa or Google Home devices. Once you set up a few voice commands, you can initiate and manage Roomba cleaning cycles hands-free. You can even send Roomba commands to these devices when you’re not home.

Roombas pick up pet hair

Pet hair can get trapped in carpets or accumulate on hard floors, but with a Roomba, it’s easy to keep it under control. A few Roombas are designed with tangle-free brush rolls, and others have high-efficiency filters that trap up to 99.9% of dander and other allergens.

Roomba cons

Operational quirks

It’s not uncommon to run into operational quirks with a Roomba. For example, while they transition well between floor types, they may experience difficulty going over high-pile rugs or rugs with fringes.

Some users say the Roomba battery is depleted before cleaning the entire home. In some cases, consumers have had to manually return the Roomba to its charging dock before completing the cleaning cycle.

Other vacuums are still necessary

You should consider a Roomba an additional cleaning device as opposed to a replacement for a regular vacuum. Roombas are ideal for cleaning small dry messes in a pinch, though some consumers maintain a handheld vacuum is more affordable.

Frequent emptying

Because Roombas are low-profile, compact devices, their dirt bins are smaller than regular vacuums. As a result, they require frequent emptying. However, some Roombas are compatible with iRobot Clean Bases that hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris.

Noise level

Some Roombas operate more loudly than others, which may disturb members of your household — including pets, young children or nightshift professionals. Unfortunately, the quieter Roombas tend to come with higher price tags.

How much do Roombas cost?

If you’re sold on a Roomba, your next step is to select which Roomba you’d like. They range in price from $250-$1,400. It’s quite a broad price spectrum, so here’s a quick breakdown of low, middle and high price points.

Entry-level Roombas, like Roomba E5, start at $300. They handle the basics of efficient cleaning in neat rows. They’re suitable for everyday light cleaning and have a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Mid-range Roombas, such as Roomba i7, cost around $600. These Roombas are considered more powerful, and they also boast a few improvements in iRobot’s Smart Mapping software.

The most expensive Roombas are bundle packs priced between $800-$1,400. These Roombas come with either Clean Bases or Roomba’s robotic mop, better known as Braava Jet M6.

Is a Roomba really worth it?

A Roomba is a smart investment if you’re prepared to pay a premium for convenient cleaning solutions. It’s also a popular purchase for busy households, including those with kids, pets and work-from-home professionals.

