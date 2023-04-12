You can now stock your fridge with The Pink Drink and other Starbucks favorites

Your favorite Starbucks beverages are now even easier to buy

If you’re a fan of Starbucks, there’s good news. Starting this week, you might not have to wait in line to get your favorite caffeinated beverage. In fact, you may not even have to go to Starbucks, because you can get a ready-to-drink canned or bottled beverages at your favorite grocery store. Better yet, you can have them shipped straight to your door.

In this article: Starbucks Pink and Paradise Drink (Two Flavor Variety Pack), Starbucks Frappuccino Mini (Two Flavor Variety Pack) and Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee Drink.

Introducing Starbucks’ new line of RTD beverages

In a press release, Chanda Beppu, senior vice president and president, global channel development at Starbucks stated, “Starbucks Pink Drink began as a customer-created beverage in our Starbucks stores and quickly became a fan favorite and permanent beverage on the menu. Offering the popular, plant-based, cold Starbucks Refreshers beverages in grocery channels further extends the Starbucks RTD portfolio.”

Besides Pink Drink, Starbucks line of RTD offerings includes Starbucks Paradise Drink, Starbucks Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink, new flavors of Starbucks Doubleshot Energy, Starbucks Frappuccino chilled coffee drink and Starbucks Espresso Americano.

The best Starbucks beverages you can have delivered

Starbucks Pink and Paradise Drink (Two-Flavor Variety Pack)

This 12-pack of 14-ounce bottles comes with eight Pink Drinks (strawberry acai coconut milk) and four Paradise Drinks (pineapple passionfruit coconut milk). These popular beverages are made with a blend of fruit juice and coconut milk for a creamy, thirst-quenching adventure.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Frappuccino Mini (Two-Flavor Variety Pack)

If Frappuccino is more your style, these mini cans hold 6.5 ounces of creamy milk and real-brewed Starbucks coffee. This two-flavor offering includes six mini cans of Frappuccino Caramel and six mini cans of White Chocolate Mocha.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee Drink

For a larger serving, this bottled Starbucks beverage contains 13.7 ounces. It’s a delicious Frappuccino coffee drink made with real milk. If you prefer, this beverage is also available in caramel, mocha and white chocolate mocha flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Cold & Crafted Coffee

Starbucks also has a cold brew option. This 12-pack of 11-ounce bottles is coffee with a splash of milk and vanilla. When you need a quick pick-me-up, just open your refrigerator, grab a bottle and you’re all set.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Espresso Coffee

These 15-ounce cans of Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Espresso are infused with B vitamins, ginseng and guarana. Starbucks energizing drinks are available in caramel, coffee, mocha, vanilla and white chocolate flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew (Two-Flavor Variety Pack)

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew is available in three flavors. This variety pack includes dark cocoa sweet cream and vanilla sweet cream. Nitro Cold Brew is best served in a glass after tilting the can once before opening.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Refreshers Sparkling Juice Blends (Three-Flavor Variety Pack)

If you’re looking for something a little more light and refreshing, these sparkling refreshers are a good option. This variety pack comes with Black Cherry Limeade, Peach Passionfruit and Strawberry Lemonade.

Sold by Amazon

Other coffee-related products worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.