Which Ninja blender should I buy?

There are so many accessories that make this blender kit unique and able to handle anything. Powered at 1500 watts and includes a blender, Nutri Ninja cups, food processor bowl, and more.

The best Ninja blenders for every household

Are you shopping around for the perfect blender for you or your family? Ninja blenders are high-quality products that you can rely on to provide exceptional value. Maybe you’re wondering which type is best for your needs.

There are multiple uses for Ninja blenders, so it’s essential to think about which product will best suit you. Ninja blenders can help with cooking and making smoothies. We’ve rounded up the very best Ninja blenders to help you weigh the pros and cons and make an informed decision.

What is a Ninja blender?

This company has established itself as a leader in the world of kitchenware. From blenders designed for one use to items that can dice up food for a meal, these are excellent for any food or drink, and they have multiple products for specialty uses.

Types of Ninja blenders

There are many variations of the Ninja blender. Models include blenders that make smoothies, some that blend cookie dough and others ideal for liquids or creating juice. Since there are so many types, it’s crucial to find the one that most closely matches your needs.

Why should I buy a Ninja blender?

When looking for a high-quality blender, you want the best. These products have excellent reviews, and the company is known for focusing on creating exceptional blenders. However, they do sell some other products, as well.

They also have a large selection of items. You’ll find many variations of the Ninja blender suited for different activities. Having many choices is one of the great parts about buying a Ninja blender.

Best Ninja blenders

This article rounds up all the most excellent Ninja blenders to help you decide which product should be next on your list and which one will make the most sense to purchase. Heavy-duty options, single-serving smoothie blenders and other unique finds are featured here.

Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender with Auto-IQ

What you need to know: This blender has both a countertop and a personal blender, perfect for all serving sizes.

What you’ll love: The easy auto-iQ features make it simple to push one button and get the result you want — the ideal blender for smoothies, juices and drinks.

What you should consider: This blender can be expensive and is for those who don’t mind investing a bit of money into the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System and Blender

What you need to know: This is the ultimate kitchen setup for liquids, dough and food processing.

What you’ll love: There are so many accessories that make this blender kit unique and able to handle anything. It’s powered at 1,500 watts and includes a blender, Nutri Ninja cups, a food processor bowl and more.

What you should consider: This is a more expensive option and is not ideal if you’re only planning on using one or two of the items. It’s best for those who spend a lot of time cooking and use blenders frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, and Macy’s

Nutri Ninja Pro BL456

What you need to know: This is an excellent product for individual use.

What you’ll love: Excellent for juicing and smoothies, this blender makes it easy to create healthy drinks you can take with you out the door.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the full capabilities of a blender and is not ideal for food processing, but great for veggies and fruit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot

Ninja Professional 72 oz. Blender

What you need to know: This is perfect for those that want a heavy-duty blender that can make multiple servings at once.

What you’ll love: This is an inexpensive option that’s great for making smoothies and drinks.

What you should consider: While the price is affordable, this is only a three-speed machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ninja Smart Screen Blender and Food Processor CT672V

What you need to know: This is a powerful blender with multiple accessories and advanced technology.

What you’ll love: This product features FreshVac technology and a touchscreen.

What you should consider: It’s a bit on the expensive side, but it can be worth it if it suits your purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Which blender should you choose?

The ideal blender is the one that suits your needs the best. It won’t be the same choice for everyone. To be sure that you pick the correct blender for you, think about what you’ll be using it for daily. Will you use the blender to make drinks for friends? Or maybe to make smoothies each morning? Perhaps it helps you prepare food?

As you answer these questions, you can figure out which direction to go. All of the blenders on this list are popular and highly rated. Pick one that will do what you need it to do and is a reasonable price for your budget.

Alex Loredo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.