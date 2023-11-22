Best of the Best

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5 1/2-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Bottom Line: If you’re looking for the most versatile piece in the lineup, this is it; earns our cooking and baking expert’s top recommendation. Pros: This super durable Dutch oven can go from stovetop to oven, and it features a heavy lid to lock in moisture and heat. The well-sized round cast iron pot features a nonstick enamel coating that’s easy to clean. Cons: It’s very heavy and has a high price tag. Check Price: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5 1/2-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Best Bang for the Buck

Le Creuset Signature Iron Handle Skillet 10 1/4-Inch

Bottom Line: Offered in an array of gorgeous colors, this skillet is perfect for cooking ground meats and omelets, says our expert. Pros: This skillet is a great choice for frying foods. The high-quality design is durable and easy to clean by hand, but it can also be put in the dishwasher. Foods won’t stick like they do with other pans thanks to the enamel coating. Cons: Heavy, and the handle gets pretty hot. Check Price: Le Creuset Signature Iron Handle Skillet 10 1/4-Inch

Also Great

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Saucepan 1 3/4-Quart

Bottom Line: A little saucepan that our expert notes is perfect for heating soups, making rice for 2, or steaming vegetables. Pros: Available in many colors, this saucepan slowly and evenly heats up so sauces won’t burn. It’s sturdy and easy to clean. It boasts the same high-quality construction as other Le Creuset cookware. Cons: There’s no spout for pouring sauces, and it’s quite small. Check Price: Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Saucepan 1 3/4-Quart

Also Great

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Rectangular Roaster

Bottom Line: A basic staple needed in any kitchen where roasting, casseroles, and cinnamon buns are standard, says our expert. Pros: A super durable casserole pan that won’t allow foods to stick to it or stain its coating. It’s big enough to feed a group and heats up quickly whether cooking in the oven or on a grill. Handles are easy to grip, too. Cons: Not big enough to roast a turkey, and it doesn’t come with a lid. Check Price: Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Rectangular Roaster

Also Great

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Square Grill, 9.5-Inch

Bottom Line: This enameled stovetop grill pan gives an excellent sear on all sorts of food without the need to grill outside. Pros: Enameled cast-iron construction provides excellent sear even with stovetop indoor grilling. Satin-finish cast iron doesn’t need seasoning. Convenient lips for handles. Surprisingly lightweight. Safe to 500 degrees F. Cons: Dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is still better for it. Doesn’t have a long handle. Check Price: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Square Grill, 9.5-Inch

Buying guide for Best Le Creuset cookware

The proper cookware can elevate your enjoyment of any home-cooked meal, and Le Creuset makes some of the best cookware available. Combining functionality with aesthetic appeal, the luxury brand Le Creuset has created some of the highest-quality cookware and kitchen items on the market.

Le Creuset is a French company with products sold around the globe. For nearly 100 years, it has specialized in creating elegant cookware for consumers. Colorful products made from the finest materials offer users professional quality with a personal touch. Pieces are handcrafted and inspected by a team in order to identify any flaws before the pieces are sold.

Cookware pieces by Le Creuset are no small investment, but they stand the test of time and can add a dimension of luxury and quality to your kitchen. In this guide, we detail the Le Creuset cookware products available, including the most sought-after items and why they may be worth adding to your kitchen.

Le Creuset was founded in France in 1925. Pronounced luh-CROO-zay, the term is translated from French as The Crucible.

Key considerations

Cookware products

Dutch oven: The Dutch oven is Le Creuset’s signature product. This line is durably made and offers superior heat retention. You can use a Le Creuset Dutch oven for braising, baking, preparing soups and stews, boiling water, and even frying food. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are offered in a variety of sizes, from 1 quart to 13 quarts. You will find a range of glorious colors from which to choose.

Skillet and fry pan: Essential to every kitchen is the fry pan. These are offered by Le Creuset in various sizes and may feature an extra side handle for better control. Most are oven-safe.

Braiser: These are wider and shorter than Dutch ovens, and because they have a more specific function, they are typically reserved for kitchens that cook frequently and diversely. Sloped sides contain liquid, and the lid may be solid or glass.

Stock pot and sauce pan: These two items are sometimes used interchangeably, though stock pots are larger and meant to be reserved for cooking soup and pasta. Depending on the size of the household and other countertop appliances owned, a Le Creuset sauce pan may be large enough for most cooking needs.

Grill and griddle: For fast, even heating, Le Creuset offers grills and griddles of various sizes and shapes. Grills, which have raised edges, are typically more popular than griddles, which are flat.

Roasting pan: Le Creuset offers a few different kinds of roasting pans of various sizes. These are typically used for cooking chicken, beef, and other meats, but they can be used for vegetables as well.

Expert TIpI recommend always hand-washing your enameled Le Creuset pieces. They’re strong, but not indestructible, and they can chip if handled too roughly.Andrea BoudewijnBestReviews Cooking and Baking Expert

Materials

Enameled cast iron: Among the most popular materials, enameled cast iron is durable and easy to use and clean. It boasts impressive heat retention, which is especially important for cooking speciality items. The finish is adored for its aesthetic appeal, though these items are especially heavy.

Stoneware: Lighter than cast iron, stoneware offers impressive heat distribution and retention. It is easy to clean and maintain. Le Creuset stoneware products are scratch-resistant, dishwasher safe, and mostly nonstick. The company’s offerings include casserole dishes and pots as well as cups and plates.

Toughened nonstick PRO: Le Creuset pots and pans made of this material are durable and versatile. They are ideal for regular and varied cooking in the kitchen. The pans welcome all utensils, including metal, and are safe in the oven and dishwasher. Notably, they are all black.

Signature stainless steel: For those who prefer stainless steel, Le Creuset offers a line of pots and pans that are durable, bright, and lightweight. They distribute heat evenly and feature built-in steam vents in solid lids.

Enamel on steel: Le Creuset offers a stock pot and tea kettles made from enamel on steel. They are fast to heat and boast the range of colors Le Creuset is known for. They resist stains and are durable and lightweight, making them suitable for daily use.

Investment

Le Creuset is known for the quality of its products as well as the price. If you’re considering investing in a series of matching items for your kitchen, know that the cost will be high. What’s more, any lids or pieces that need to be replaced will cost more than competitors.

Most Le Creuset cookware items come with a limited lifetime warranty. While this does not cover normal wear and tear over time, it provides protection against faulty manufacturing and defects.

STAFFBestReviews

Features

Colors

Le Creuset is known for pieces with beautiful, distinct colors. At any given time, the company typically offers 20 or more unique color options, though some may be seasonal or regional. As Le Creuset is sold around the world, not every country is offered the same colors. Each option is distinct. Whether you buy a set entirely of one color or mix and match, it’s fun and easy to find something to complement your kitchen and home décor.

Note that none of Le Creuset’s color names are traditional. Instead of red, orange, yellow, and blue, you’ll find cerise, nectar, soleil, and Marseille. Other intriguing options include fig, cosmos, sea salt, and palm. Some new colors are released as sets.

Expert TipWhile I’m a fan of nesting pots for storage, I won’t nest enameled cast iron pieces. Le Creuset is better displayed as individual pieces on shelving to preserve their surfaces.Andrea BoudewijnBestReviews Cooking and Baking Expert

Cookware sets

While Le Creuset offers individual products, they also offer cookware sets so you can purchase everything you need for your kitchen at once. Sets vary in quantity: they may include just a pair of useful pieces or over 10 items. Typically, buying products as a set can save you money over buying each piece individually.

Specialty items

Le Creuset boasts an assortment of unique speciality cookware items. Some are more specialized than others, like the crepe pan. Others, like a Le Creuset wok or rice pot, may find more frequent usage.

Bakeware

In addition to cookware, Le Creuset offers a range of bakeware items, from cookie and cake pans to pie and casserole dishes and entire sets for baking. These vary in size and feature a range of color options.

DID YOU KNOW?The first color Le Creuset offered was Volcanic orange, also known as Flame. This shade has become synonymous with the brand and continues to be one of its most popular choices; even their factory in France is painted this color.STAFFBestReviews

Accessories

Oven mitts: Cuisinart Silicone Oven Mitts

You’ll need a pair of quality oven mitts to handle your high-end Le Creuset cookware pieces. We recommend this protective and comfortable set from Cuisinart.

Kitchen utensil set: Chef’s Hand 13-Piece Silicone Utensil Set

Safely and effectively utilize your cookware with a compatible utensil set. This affordable and comprehensive option from Chef’s Hand features silicone utensils that are safe for most cookware items.

Le Creuset cookware prices

Inexpensive

For under $150, you’ll find some smaller single le Creuset cookware items like fry pans, grills, and stock pots.

Mid-range

Most Le Creuset cookware products cost between $150 and $450, including their popular Dutch ovens. Price increases with size.

Expensive

For over $450, you’ll find the largest Le Creuset Dutch ovens as well as a variety of cookware sets. The most comprehensive of such sets may reach $1,000.

The lids on Le Creuset cookware products come with high-quality knobs, but they are replaceable for those looking for a slightly different color or style. Gold and copper knobs are offered, as well flower-shaped and heart-shaped ones.

STAFFBestReviews

Tips

Look for promotions. Le Creuset cookware may be expensive, but sales, promotions, and discounts are offered from time to time.

Le Creuset cookware may be expensive, but sales, promotions, and discounts are offered from time to time. Learn best heating practices. Some Le Creuset products shouldn’t be used on high heat; others need to pre-heat before use, with or without oil. To make the most delicious food, adhere to each product’s heating recommendations.

Some Le Creuset products shouldn’t be used on high heat; others need to pre-heat before use, with or without oil. To make the most delicious food, adhere to each product’s heating recommendations. Consider storage. Some Le Creuset items are particularly large and heavy. Envision where and how these products will be stored or displayed when not in use.

Some Le Creuset items are particularly large and heavy. Envision where and how these products will be stored or displayed when not in use. Explore recipes. With their quality and versatility, Le Creuset cookware items may open the door for you to explore new and delicious foods. The company website offers recipe ideas that are definitely worth exploring.

Expert TIpLe Creuset pots, even the small ones, can be heavy. Make sure any shelving they’re stored or displayed on is sturdy.Andrea BoudewijnBestReviews Cooking and Baking Expert For those who want to enjoy all Le Creuset has to offer, they also sell dishware, utensils, wine glasses, mixing bowls, and even salt and pepper shakers.

FAQ

Q. Which Le Creuset piece should I buy first?

A. Le Creuset’s most popular product is their Dutch oven. For those looking to start a Le Creuset collection — and those who just want to buy an excellent piece — the Dutch oven is a fantastic choice. Le Creuset Dutch ovens last a long time, are easy to take care of, and offer surprising versatility in the kitchen. What’s more, they come in a variety of striking colors.

Q. Does Le Creuset discontinue any colors?

A. Part of the appeal of Le Creuset is its collection of vibrant and eye-catching colors. Their signature options are always available, though on occasion, they do retire some seasonal or unique shades. If you are intent on a uniform set, consider buying several items together if possible. Note that mixing and matching colors can also create a great look for your kitchen.

Q. How should I take care of my Le Creuset cookware?

A. Le Creuset includes specific instructions for maintenance and care. These practices should be followed closely. The material of a product will influence its care and usage. In most cases, you’ll want to rinse your new product in warm water before use. Note what kind of utensils the cookware is compatible with as well as the heat limit. Some materials are dishwasher safe, but it’s recommended to wash all products by hand for the utmost safety.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.