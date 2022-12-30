NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- If you’re planning to be out on the town New Year’s Eve, making a last minute restaurant reservations should be of deep concern. Northampton and Springfield restaurant owner Andrew Brow-Owner of Northampton’s High Brow Restaurant and Springfield’s Jackalope told 22News, he holds out little for reserving a table because of the early reservation rush.

“Both restaurants have an overwhelming number of reservations. So if you don’t have reservations at one of my restaurants or somewhere else, immediately get on the phone for take out at home,” Brow told 22News.

This restaurant owner credits our desire to put the Pandemic behind us with making restaurant reservations so scarce this late in the game- so close to new year’s eve.