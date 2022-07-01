Celiac disease is a serious condition that can be life-threatening if not treated. One of the primary treatments is eliminating gluten from all sources.

Which gluten-free bread is best?

Of all of the foods you need to give up for a gluten-free diet, one of the most difficult to replace is gluten-free bread. With a reputation for being dry, crumbly and much smaller than its gluten-filled counterpart, gluten-free bread is frequently disappointing and often inedible.

But don’t despair. Many companies have been laser-focused on improving the quality of gluten-free bread, and there are some delicious options out there.

Types of gluten-free flours

Gluten-free bread can be made from many different flours. The best versions often include a wide variety of naturally gluten-free flours that can include:

Almond

Millet

Buckwheat

Sorghum

Brown rice

Quinoa

Oat

Corn

Note that no brands use cup-for-cup gluten-free all-purpose flour. These blends are great for things like pancakes and cookies but lack the protein content required to replicate the texture of bread.

In addition to flour, gluten-free bread is lightened up with a combination of starches and gums (e.g., xanthan gum). Some people may be sensitive to gums, so if that sounds like you, read the labels carefully.

Is gluten-free bread healthy?

This is a loaded question. For people with celiac disease and nonceliac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), eating regular bread can result in long hospital stays. It’s more than just healthier — it’s nonnegotiable.

For those looking to reduce their intake of gluten because they feel better when eating this way, it’s important to carefully read the ingredient list. Some gluten-free packaged foods substitute salt, sugar and flavoring for gluten. The result is packaged foods that are high in calories and low in nutrients.

When selecting the best gluten-free bread for you, pay close attention to the amount of protein, fiber, added sugar and sodium. This can help you make a better choice.

Schar Gluten-free Artisan Baker White Bread

This pack of two loaves is sealed in stay-fresh packaging and is never frozen. The flavor is there, with ingredients that include sourdough, millet, quinoa and honey. This is made from nongenetically modified organisms (GMOs) ingredients and is also dairy-free. It works toasted or fresh.

365 by Whole Foods Market Multigrain Gluten-free Bread

Gluten-free bread can get expensive, and this is slightly more affordable. It is vegan, kosher and made from non-GMO ingredients. Whole grains mean it is packed with fiber. The texture is good.

Udi’s Gluten-free Delicious Soft White Sandwich Bread

This is a flavorful bread from a brand that has been on the market for a long time. It is best when kept frozen and toasted before use. It’s packed with protein and fiber and has a great toasted texture. The slices are a little small for some sandwiches, but the taste is good.

Canyon Bakehouse Heritage Style Whole Grain Gluten-free Bread

This is a pack of three loaves of sliced whole grain bread. They freeze beautifully, so you can keep your freezer stocked. It stays fresh in the bag for up to 10 days and is made with clean, non-GMO ingredients. This product does contain eggs, so it is not suitable for vegans.

Happy Campers Hemp Hemp Hooray Gluten-free Bread

This is made with non-GMO whole grains that include millet, sorghum, buckwheat, quinoa, hemp seeds and amaranth. It has 3 grams of fiber per slice. These two loaves are also free from eggs, dairy, tree nuts and peanuts. They stay fresh for two weeks in the refrigerator or frozen for up to a year if not opened.

Little Northern Bakehouse Seeds and Grains Bread

If you suffer from multiple food allergies this is a great choice. All ingredients are non-GMO and are free from eggs, soy, dairy, tree nuts and peanuts. What is included gives this bread a delicious taste — whole grains and seeds like flax, chia and pumpkin provide good nutrition. It is best when fresh, so store this bread at room temperature for nine days (or freeze for up to six months).

O’Dough Thins Multigrain Sandwich Bread

These gluten-free thins are perfect for sub-style sandwiches. These are long and thin, much like a hoagie bun, and made from neutral ingredients such as potato flour. They have 4 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein, making these fairly nutrient-dense for their size.

Schar Gluten Free Multigrain Ciabatta Rolls

With 5 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein, these rolls are perfect for bumping up your nutrients. Their texture is soft and dense — it holds up to sliders and big, meaty sandwiches. They have buckwheat flour, flaxseed and sunflower seeds and are made without preservatives.

