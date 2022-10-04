You don’t need to wait for Prime Early Access to snag discount kitchen appliances
The Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to pick up that kitchen appliance you’ve wanted for a while. From air fryers to pod coffee makers, you can score some great deals on even the best-known appliance brands.
But you don’t have to wait until the Prime Early Access sale to save money on popular kitchen tools. Check out these excellent deals you can snag right now on some of the most convenient, time-saving appliances you can find for your kitchen.
Best early Prime Early Access kitchen appliance deals
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL 8-quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
This multipurpose pressure cooker performs 10 functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, air frying and baking. The pressure cooker function can prepare recipes 70% faster than regular cooking methods, while the air frying function uses 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.
This famous single-serve coffee maker can brew three different sizes, so it’s as strong as you like. The large water reservoir lets you brew at least six cups without refilling, and the auto-off feature shuts down the machine after two hours when not in use.
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill
Coffee aficionados will appreciate this burr grinder that can provide fresh ground coffee for the best-tasting brew. The hopper holds 8 ounces of beans, which produces enough grounds for up to 32 cups. The one-touch operation makes it extremely user-friendly, too.
Crock-Pot 2-quart Round Manual Slow Cooker
This compact slow cooker is large enough to prepare meals for up to three people. In addition to high and low settings, it also has a warm function to keep prepared recipes ready to eat. The insert and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, too.
Instant Pot Omni Pro 19-quart/18-liter Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
This air fryer toaster oven not only air fries, bakes, roasts, toasts and broils, but it can also reheat, dehydrate, warm, slow cook and more. It’s large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, six slices of toast or a whole chicken. The temperature probe also allows you to monitor the temperature inside while cooking.
Toshiba Small Countertop Microwave Oven
This compact microwave is perfect for small kitchens where counter space is at a premium. It offers six preset menu options, including pizza, popcorn, potato and beverage. It also has 10 power levels and a child lock function to protect little ones in the kitchen.
Make single servings of your favorite smoothies or shakes with this convenient personal blender. It has a 600-watt motor and specially-designed nutrient-extraction blades to liquefy hard ingredients. The cup doesn’t contain any BPA and is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-speed Handheld Mixer
This hand mixer makes whipping up cake batter and cookie dough a breeze. It comes with beaters, a whisk, dough hooks and a spatula and has nine speed options, so you’re prepared for any recipe. It also comes with a case to hold the mixer and its attachments.
Other top deals
- This espresso and cappuccino machine can help you brew barista-quality espresso and cappuccino drinks at home.
- Make delicious loaves of homemade bread with this user-friendly bread machine with 12 presets for popular types of bread.
- With this electric citrus juicer, you can enjoy fresh squeezed orange juice whenever the craving hits.
- This food dehydrator lets you create jerky, dog treats, and more in two days or less.
- An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried favorites with less fat and calories than the usual deep-fried snacks.
- This electric kettle is made from durable borosilicate glass and has a stainless steel bottom that can stand up to years of regular use.
- Make perfect rice every time with this one-touch rice cooker that can produce up to six cups at a time.
- This nonstick, electric griddle makes it easy to enjoy bacon, eggs, pancakes, burgers and more.
- A simple drip coffee maker is excellent for those who want a basic cup of coffee waiting for them in the morning.
- With this automatic, electric can opener, you can easily open cans of soup and more.
- This Oster Belgian waffle maker is the perfect appliance for weekend breakfasts or brunches.
- Cook up to six eggs at a time with this rapid egg cooker that can deliver soft-, medium- or hard-boiled firmness, depending on your preference.
- This electric milk foamer and frother can create the perfect foam for your cappuccino, latte or other coffee-based drinks.
- This high-powered countertop blender makes super-smooth milkshakes, frozen cocktails, smoothies and more with its reliable 1,000-watt motor.
- Kids will enjoy making delicious snow cones with this easy-to-use shaved ice machine.
- This compact George Foreman grill is large enough to prepare two servings at a time, but small enough to fit in most cabinets.
- Keep your coffee or tea warm while you work with this smart mug warmer.
- This compact, portable electric hot plate offers low, medium and high heat settings with 1000 watts of power.
- Make it easier to open your favorite bottle of wine with this automatic wine bottle opener.
- With this vacuum sealer machine, you can seal your favorite foods for freezing or cooking with a sous vide machine.
- This 1,000-watt food processor can chop, slice, puree and even mix dough to minimize prep work time.
