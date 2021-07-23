Best condiments you can order online

Branching out from your usual condiments can introduce some fantastic flavor combinations that you otherwise might miss out on.

The most delicious, best condiments

Food would be bland without condiments. Who wants a sandwich without mustard? Or to not have ketchup to dunk their fries into? Typically, your sauce options are limited by what you can find at your local grocery store, but buying condiments online opens up a whole world of opportunity.

Any condiment you can dream up, you should be able to find online. Whether you’re looking for a mouth-numbingly spicy hot sauce or a smoky barbecue sauce, there’s a condiment out there for you. You can find some of the products below in brick-and-mortar stores here and there, but their distribution is limited, making online ordering the most secure way of getting your hands on them.

Best relishes

Stonewall Kitchen Spicy Corn Relish

An amazingly flavorful relish that’s packed with the sweetest corn plus chili peppers for a spicy kick. It’s incredibly versatile — enjoy it with chili and other Tex-Mex food, or add it to basic burgers or hot dogs to raise your condiment game. It isn’t the cheapest of relishes, but it comes from a premium brand and is worth splurging on.

Sold by Amazon

Wickles Original Relish

Made from a longtime family recipe, this pickle relish hits the spot. It’s well-balanced with sweet notes, sour notes and just a hint of spice. Unlike some major brands found in grocery stores, Wickles doesn’t contain high-fructose corn syrup, just regular sugar, so it’s ideal for those who avoid heavily processed ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Best hot sauces

TRUFF Hot Sauce

Unlike any hot sauce you’ve tried before, this recipe includes a base of red chilies plus black truffle and agave nectar, bringing you a hot sauce that’s spicy, sweet and rich. Any truffle fans should give it a try. As far as hot sauces go, it’s relatively mild, so don’t expect too much of a kick.

Sold by Amazon

Hot Ones The Last Dab Apollo Hot Sauce

On the other end of the heat spectrum is the only hot sauce currently made from the Apollo chili pepper, which was created to rival or surpass the current Guinness World Record spiciest chili, the Carolina Reaper. If you like to try intensely spicy hot sauces, this one should be on your list.

Sold by Amazon

Yellowbird Organic Habanero Hot Sauce

If you’re searching for a sweet and spicy hot sauce without added sugar, this is the option for you. The sweetness in this recipe comes from carrots, raisins and dates, while fiery habanero chilies bring the heat. This sauce is moderately hot and extremely flavorful.

Sold by Amazon

Dave’s Ghost Pepper Naga Jolokia Hot Sauce

The ghost pepper is known as one of the world’s hottest chilies and is around 200 times hotter than the jalapeno, so this sauce isn’t for the faint-hearted. Although exceptionally spicy, this Dave’s sauce also gets plenty of flavor from roasted garlic. It comes only in a 5-ounce bottle, but that will last a long time as you only need a drop or two of this sauce.

Sold by Amazon

Best ketchups

Sir Kensington’s Classic Ketchup

While it’s great to experiment with a range of different condiments, sometimes you just need ketchup. This one is made with whole tomatoes and contains fair-trade organic cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, so it’s a step above the major brands found in every grocery store.

Sold by Amazon

Whataburger Spicy Ketchup

This spicy alternative to classic ketchup from the Texas-based burger chain gets its kick from jalapeno purée. It’s not mouth-numbing but won’t disappoint anyone looking for a bit of heat, so it’s excellent for general use on burgers and hot dogs and as a dipping sauce for fries.

Sold by Amazon

Best BBQ sauces

Southern Soul Barbeque Sweet Georgia Soul

This Carolina-style, Georgia-made barbecue sauce is a little different from your standard tomato-based offerings. If you’re a fan of mustard BBQ sauces, this one certainly hits the spot, and if you’re new to them, they’re most definitely worth a try. Also available is Hot Georgia Soul, a version spiced up with cayenne and sriracha.

Sold by Amazon

Bachan’s The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce

A Japanese take on barbecue sauce, this highly versatile sauce contains ingredients such as soy sauce, mirin rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil. You can use Bachan’s as a condiment for fries, sandwiches, wraps and so on, but it also works as a sauce for stir-fries and noodle dishes.

Sold by Amazon

Capital City Mambo Sauce

Popularized in Washington, D.C., and sometimes called wing sauce, mambo sauce is similar enough to barbecue sauce to be included in this category. This pack contains two varieties of mambo sauce: mild and sweet hot.

Sold by Amazon

Best mustards

Woeber’s Sandwich Pal Sweet and Spicy Mustard

Sweet mustard with a nice kick, this is an excellent condiment for sandwiches, hot dogs or anywhere else you usually like to eat mustard. It has a nice texture from the whole mustard grains that adds to the eating experience.

Sold by Amazon

Inglehoffer Original Stone Ground Mustard

This traditional mustard has plenty of flavor with a pleasant tang from red and white wine vinegar. It’s slightly sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. The squeeze bottle makes it easy to dish out.

Sold by Amazon

Organicville Yellow Organic Mustard

Sometimes all you need is classic yellow mustard to spice up sandwiches and hot dogs. This one is USDA-certified organic and free from artificial additives. It’s colored with turmeric and paprika rather than chemical food colorings.

Sold by Amazon

