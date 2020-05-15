Rice Cookers

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Vaccine clinic held at the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club
Top Stories
Younger teens being contacted to schedule vaccine appointments
Commencements at UMass Amherst begin Thursday
Westfield State University 2020 and 2021 Commencements begin Thursday
BJ’s Wholesale Club hiring event Saturday includes sign-on bonus
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Baker: “More to say” soon about youth sports guidance
Top Stories
Panama City MMA fighter gaining national attention from 360 knockout kick
Video
Top Stories
Patriots to host Dolphins in Week 1 of 2021 NFL season
Corvette to pace the Indy 500 field for the 18th time
Video
Worcester Red Sox hit 6 home runs at Polar Park home opener
Video
Chiefs Duvernay-Tardif returns to NFL after spending year battling COVID-19 outbreak
Community
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Keeping an eye on the skies
Video
Top Stories
Zoo in Forest Park offering great summer programs for teens
Video
Top Stories
Spring into Summer with these beauty & wellness essentials
Video
AMR offering “Earn While You Learn” training course
Video
Retire the Fire: Close before you doze
Video
Jumptown skydiving for the thrill of a lifetime
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Rice Cookers
Instant Pot vs. rice cooker: Which is better?
Trending Stories
Springfield man arrested for heroin and gun possession
Video
Raid at Wilbraham home seized hundreds of marijuana plants, $250K cash
Video
Hall of Fame enshrinement being shown on ESPN May 15
Additional $40k seized as part of heroin arrest in Springfield
Gallery
7 without home after fire on Northampton Avenue in Springfield
Gallery
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video