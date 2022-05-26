Which flatware caddy is best?

A utensil drawer without a caddy can look like a tornado struck—forks, knives and spoons strewn everywhere in an organizational nightmare. If that sounds like your kitchen drawers, there’s a simple solution: a flatware caddy. Gone are the days of sifting through a pile of forks to find the last spoon. Save yourself hassle and time with our top pick, the Royal Craft Bamboo Luxury Organizer.

What to know before you buy a flatware caddy

Number of utensils

If your utensil drawer is overflowing with forks, knives and miscellaneous kitchen utensils, you want a wider caddy (possibly an expandable one). If you’re a minimalist when it comes to kitchen gear, you can get away with a smaller or more economical option.

Wear

If you expect your flatware caddy to be in constant use, consider a more forgiving material. If you have children grabbing things from the drawer, a wooden caddy may wear down, so a rubber caddy maybe your best friend. If you don’t have tiny hands grabbing for utensils, your choice of material will matter less and you can opt for a nicer wooden flatware caddy.

Location

Most people tend to put a flatware caddy in a utensil drawer, so they are constrained by the size of the drawer. If you want to keep your caddy on display or at least out of the drawer, a wider or longer caddy shouldn’t be a problem. In both cases, an expandable caddy will work if you don’t have room for a wider flatware organizer.

What to look for in a quality flatware caddy

Durable materials

While most caddies are made with durable, functional materials, make sure you purchase one that fits your needs. Dark wood is a fantastic flatware caddy choice but may not be as forgiving or durable as bamboo or rubber. If you’re easy on your caddies, pick the material you find most aesthetically pleasing.

Flattering and functional design

While you want a caddy that fits the space, you also want something that looks good. This is especially true if you plan to put your caddy on a table or countertop. There are several colors of bamboo and wood caddies that can complement your home’s style.

Size

Since most people put their caddy in a drawer, make sure you know the measurements of your drawer and the potential caddy. When in doubt, an extra ½ inch of space should ensure you have something that fits snugly but isn’t a pain to remove to clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a flatware caddy

Flatware caddies don’t have to be expensive. You can get some for around $8 or as much as $35.

Flatware caddy FAQ

What material is best for a flatware caddy?

A. This depends on what you’re looking for. While every situation is different, you can’t go wrong with bamboo. It’s environmentally friendly, durable, and easy to clean and maintain at a reasonable price.

Do you need to buy a dishwasher-safe flatware caddy?

A. It is convenient to have a flatware caddy you can throw in the dishwasher; however, you probably don’t need to. As long as you clean your utensils thoroughly and store the caddy in a dry place, you won’t need to clean it that often. Caddies are easy to wash by hand, but there’s no reason not to buy a dishwasher-safe caddy if you prefer that option.

What’s the best flatware caddy to buy?

Top flatware caddy

Royal Craft Bamboo Luxury Organizer

What you need to know: This expandable bamboo caddy has nine slots with a slot for larger utensils on each end.

What you’ll love: This caddy comes in a variety of colors to match the rest of your kitchen. Since it’s bamboo, this caddy can last an extended amount of time with proper care. The expandable part allows you to maximize space and fit all your kitchen utensils.

What you should consider: The outer slots are wide, but if you have exceptionally wide items such as cleavers, they may not fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top flatware caddy for the money

Rubbermaid No-Slip Large Organizer

What you need to know: This rubber organizer is a no-fuss seven-slot organizer for the consumer who prioritizes function over fashion.

What you’ll love: Being made of rubber, it’s easy to take care of and is dishwasher safe. At under $10, this gets the job done at a very agreeable price point. Two of the trays are expandable.

What you should consider: While functional and affordable, it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing flatware caddy. The slots aren’t as wide as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Seville Classics Bamboo Tray

What you need to know: If you love the look of bamboo but don’t want to spend more than $30, this is a more affordable version.

What you’ll love: All the pros of bamboo apply here. Not only does it look good, it is a sustainable and durable material. This caddy is expandable to five drawers able to fit larger kitchen utensils.

What you should consider: While it is expandable, five drawers may not be enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.