Which reusable drinking straws are best for me?

Every year, over 100 million single-use plastic straws are used in the United States. Switching to eco-friendly reusable straws can reduce a significant amount of waste in your local landfills.

Avoid soggy cardboard straws by using a sustainable replacement

These days, many coffee shops and restaurants are moving away from single-use plastic straws. Some states, cities and counties have even prohibited their use due to environmental concerns. If you’re tired of using cardboard straws that soak up too much of your drink, it’s time to pick up some reusable drinking straws.

Reusable drinking straws come in a few different materials, including stainless steel, silicone, bamboo and glass. Some models collapse, making them easy to stash in your bag to take with you on the go.

Best reusable drinking straws 2021

Pine Kitchen Co. Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws

These silicone straws are an excellent option if you want something that feels similar to single-use plastic straws. The silicone is food-grade and BPA-free, so they’re safe to use. They’re also dishwasher-safe but come with a cleaning brush if you want to clean them by hand.

Sold by Amazon

Ello Silicone-Tipped Reusable Stainless Steel Straws

These reusable straws offer the best of both worlds if you can’t choose between stainless steel and silicone options. The straws are highly durable stainless steel but feature silicone tips that protect your lips from cold drinks. They’re bent at the top to provide the perfect drinking angle too.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws

This set includes 10 high-quality silicone straws, a cleaning brush and a carrying bag to care for and carry them with ease. The straws are dishwasher-safe, making cleaning them a breeze. You can also use them with both cold and hot beverages for greater versatility.

Sold by Amazon

Amzsockets Reusable Plastic Straws

If you’re looking for excellent value, you can’t beat this affordable set of 25 reusable straws. The straws use durable, non-toxic plastic that’s also slightly flexible for greater comfort when drinking. They feature a rubber ring at the top to keep them from falling over and are large enough for thicker beverages like smoothies. The assorted bright colors mean everyone in the family can have their own straw too.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Reusable Straw Set with Case

This four-piece reusable straw set features durable, high-quality stainless steel so that you can use these straws for years. They also include a carrying case and a cleaning brush for added convenience. The straws feature adjustable, BPA-free silicone tips that feel more comfortable on the lips as well.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Reusable Bent Neck Straws with Cleaning Brush & Holder

If you’re looking for a high-quality stainless steel straw set, this one from a trusted kitchen tool brand is worth considering. It includes four straws, a cleaning brush and a holder for all of the components. The straws are dishwasher-safe and highly durable, so they’re perfect for regular use.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Kikkerland Reusable Straws

These reusable straws are made of food-safe plastic and come in eight different colors, with three straws in each shade. They’re also long enough to work well for both 16-ounce and 24-ounce water bottles or glasses. They’re a perfect option for parties and holidays because of their fun rainbow colors.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Klean Kanteen Steel Straws

These two-piece straws feature a stainless steel base and removable, flexible silicone tip. The silicone tips even come in fun, bright colors like green, blue, purple and orange. They’re also wide enough to use with smoothies and are backed by Klean Kanteen’s “Strong as Steel” guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

FinalStraw Collapsible Reusable Metal Straw

If you’re looking for the most travel-friendly reusable straw, this collapsible model fits the bill. It assembles and disassembles with ease, so you can be ready to drink in seconds. It also features food-grade silicone tips at both ends and can be used for hot and cold beverages.

Sold by Amazon

Ello Impact Reusable Plastic Straws

These fun BPA-free plastic straws come in an array of bright colors. They’re dishwasher-safe and can fit most water bottles and glasses. The set also comes with a handy cleaning brush.

Sold by Macy’s

StrawExpert Reusable Stainless Steel Straws with Travel Case

If you’re looking for a great value on stainless steel straws, this set includes 16 straws, plus four cleaning brushes and a travel case. The straws are premium 18/8 stainless steel that lasts for years. The silicone caps are removable, but the stainless steel edges prevent accidental cutting on the lips and gums by using rounded edges.

Sold by Amazon

Hummingbird Glass Straws

These glass straws are an ideal alternative for those who aren’t comfortable using plastic or silicone straws. They’re 100% non-toxic but still durable because they are shatter-resistant borosilicate glass. They’re easy to clean, too, and even come with a handy cleaning brush.

Sold by Amazon

Tervis Flexible Reusable Straws

These flexible plastic reusable straws are extremely kid-friendly. They can be bent and twisted into different shapes and come in fun, bright colors. The set includes six straws in a universal size that fits most water bottles and tumblers too.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

VEHHE Metal Straws

These extra-long stainless steel straws feature a striking iridescent rainbow finish. They’re made of 18/8 stainless steel and are ideal for cold beverages. They’re also dishwasher-safe but come with two cleaning brushes for hand washing. Their edges are incredibly smooth so that they won’t hurt your mouth.

Sold by Amazon

Final Touch GoSip Glass Sip Straw Set

This unique reusable straw set includes two stainless steel straws and two silicone tips that can also be used as connectors to extend their length for extra-large cups. They can be used for both hot and cold beverages and come with a compact storage case that can fit in your pocket.

Sold by Amazon

