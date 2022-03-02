Which water cooler IS best?

Drinking enough water each day can be challenging, but the benefits of staying hydrated are well documented — increased energy, improved weight loss outcomes and reduced headaches and constipation. Having access to a water cooler can help you drink more water and be healthier in the process.

Water coolers are no longer the giant cylinders you used to see in office buildings. Instead, there are new, sleek designs for home and office use. For overall convenience and easy access to filtered water, the Avalon White Countertop Bottleless Electric Water Cooler is the top recommendation for overall convenience and easy access to filtered water.

What to know before you buy a water cooler

Which type of water cooler is best for you?

There are three types of water coolers to consider. Top-load water coolers are what most people envision — a large, round water bottle sitting upside-down on a dispensing stand. Top-load water coolers are the most economical way to have on-site drinking water, but they take up significant space, and the replacement jugs can be heavy to lift.

Bottom-load water coolers use the same process as top-load water coolers; only the water container is stored beneath the dispenser, usually behind a door. This type of water cooler is easily movable but often costs more than its top-load counterpart.

Point-of-use water coolers use your home’s water supply so that you don’t have to use bottled water anymore. These systems are either upright or wall-mounted, and they often use a filtration system for your home’s tap water. They need to be professionally plumbed, so they are usually a permanent fixture once in place.

Is a stand-alone or wall-mounted unit best for you?

The most common style of water cooler is an upright, stand-alone model. Point-of-use wall-mounted water coolers are gaining in popularity, even in homes where seeing an apparatus similar to a water fountain is a bit unusual.

Is the water cooler easy to install?

Most upright water coolers are easy to install. The most challenging part is usually positioning the water container, especially if you have to lift it up for a top-load unit. Manufacturers of point-of-use water coolers sometimes boast “easy-to-install” instructions, but unless you are well-practiced in general plumbing, you should consider having it installed professionally.

What to look for in a quality water cooler

Temperature options

Many water coolers have hot and cold options. Some even include cool or room temperature water dispensing. Look for models that offer the water temperatures you are most likely to use. For hot water, the temperature should be what you would expect for a cup of coffee or tea.

Capacity

Top-load and bottom-load water coolers typically come with water containers from 2 to 5 gallons in size. The manufacturer’s information should specify what sizes the unit can work with. Keep in mind the overall weight for larger containers that you may have to lift when replacing.

Filtration system

Spring and mineral water replacement containers are available for top-load and bottom-load water coolers. Point-of-use systems are drawing from the tap water in your home. Some people may prefer to filter the tap water even though tap water is safe for drinking in most locations in the U.S. Many water coolers offer a built-in filtration feature. Review the manufacturer’s information for specifics about what type of filters are used and how often they will need to be replaced.

How much you can expect to spend on a water cooler

Water cooler costs range from $150-$400. Top-load water coolers are less expensive, bottom-load water coolers are priced mid-range and point-of-use water coolers are most expensive.

Water cooler FAQ

Do water coolers come with a warranty?

A. Yes, most manufacturers offer a product warranty for water coolers. Most warranties are for 1 to 2 years. Check the manufacturer’s information for specific warranty details for your unit.

Do I have to clean my water cooler?

A. Like most appliances, it is always a good idea to regularly clean your water cooler. Over time, bacteria can form in water lines or when the water has been stagnant. A few water cooler brands offer-self cleaning technology.

What ARE the best water coolerS to buy?

Top water cooler

Avalon White Countertop Bottleless Electric Water Cooler

What you need to know: This compact water cooler is easy to use and has instant hot and cold water options.

What you’ll love: Large paddle spouts make it easy to dispense water. The unit includes both a carbon and sediment filter. There is a child safety lock for the hot water dispenser. It also includes a nightlight.

What you should consider: There have been some concerns about noise. The hot water is not always hot enough for beverages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top water cooler for the money

Primo Easy Bottom Loading Water Cooler

What you need to know: This upright water cooler has a modern look and dispenses water at three different temperatures.

What you’ll love: With a sturdy design and efficient compressor, this model is easier to load from underneath. It comes with a child protection lock on the hot water dispenser and has an indicator light when the water needs replaced.

What you should consider: The water container does not always empty completely. Child lock is prominently located on the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brio Self-Cleaning Bottom-Loading Water Cooler

What you need to know: Beautifully designed, this upright water cooler dispenses water at three different temperatures and has a self-cleaning feature.

What you’ll love: Water is loaded from underneath for extra convenience. Hot, cold and room temperature water is dispensed. A one-touch ozone sanitizer maintains a clean water cooler.

What you should consider: There were some concerns that the sound of the compressor was noisier than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.