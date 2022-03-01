Which corded chainsaw is best?

Purchasing a chainsaw may seem like a task best left to lumberjacks. However, despite most people’s conception of chainsaws as loud, dangerous tools that fell forests and spew fumes, electric models used for lighter cutting jobs are increasing in popularity and power.

The BLACK+DECKER Electric Chainsaw provides a 15-amp motor in a compact, lightweight package. This saw’s oil window and tool-free tension adjustment make it the best corded chainsaw for anyone looking to manage cutting jobs that don’t require the investment in a powerful, gas-powered model.

What to consider before you buy a corded chainsaw

As with any tool, it's essential to consider your needs and expectations to make an educated purchase.

What you plan to cut

Corded chainsaws can cut small trees, firewood and branches. If you are looking to cut through thick timber or large trees and limbs, a corded chainsaw will not provide the power you need.

Where you intend to use your corded chainsaw

You can only use corded chainsaws in areas where you have access to an electrical outlet. If you need to cut wood in a remote area or trim branches high up in a tree where a dangling power cord may be dangerous, you will require a gas or battery-powered tool.

What to look for in a quality corded chainsaw

Power

The most important consideration when it comes to selecting a corded chainsaw is power. Carefully check the manufacturer’s specs and recommendations to ensure that the chainsaw you choose will provide enough power to do the work needed. Keep in mind that more power will allow you the flexibility to take on unexpected jobs like storm cleanup.

Size and weight

A more extended bar is needed for cutting through thicker material but will be a challenge for smaller tasks requiring maneuverability. A saw’s weight is also an essential consideration if you intend to trim bushes or branches that need you to lift the saw into the air. Select a corded chainsaw that is large enough to function efficiently but not so big and heavy that it becomes dangerous or cumbersome to use.

Comfort

Choose a chainsaw that has padded rubber grips and an ergonomic design. Cramped forearms and numb fingers will require you to take more breaks and could lead to injury if you lose your grip and drop the saw.

Chain brake

Select a chainsaw that includes a chain brake that immediately stops the chain’s rotation around the bar in the event of the saw kicking back or the user’s hand letting go of the trigger.

Oil considerations

Chainsaws require a constant supply of lubricating oil to function. An automatic oiling system and a window that allows for easy oil level monitoring are recommended features.

How much you can expect to spend on a corded chainsaw

You can purchase corded chainsaws for as little as $50. These models, however, will only be suited for light jobs like hedge trimming. Powerful models capable of more serious work are available for around $100, with some high-end saws costing as much as $300.

Corded chainsaw FAQ

Are corded chainsaws as powerful as those that run on gasoline?

A. Generally, no. Corded chainsaws do not serve as alternatives to powerful, gas-powered models but should be used for lighter work in areas where electricity is readily available.

Are corded chainsaws heavy?

A. Corded chainsaws are much lighter than gas-powered models, making them easier to maneuver, transport and use for extended periods.

Can I use an extension cord with my electric chainsaw?

A. Yes, as long as the extension cord is rated for use with power tools. Consult your saw manufacturer’s recommendations regarding proper extension cord usage and never operate your corded chainsaw in wet or rainy conditions.

What’s the best corded chainsaw to buy?

Top corded chainsaw

BLACK+DECKER Electric Chainsaw

What you need to know: This corded chainsaw features a 15 amp motor and comes from a reputable manufacturer of power tools and accessories.

What you’ll love: This saw’s 18-inch bar, 15 amps of power, tool-free tension adjustment and automatic oiling system make it a great choice even for those who have never used a chainsaw before. Its oil window keeps the tool’s oil level visible at a glance.

What you should consider: Some users report poor customer service after experiencing mechanical issues with this chainsaw.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top corded chainsaw for the money

CRAFTSMAN Electric Chainsaw

What you need to know: This light, affordable chainsaw is perfect for small cutting jobs.

What you’ll love: This corded chainsaw features a 12 amp motor and 16-inch chain. Its oiling system keeps your tool working smoothly and efficiently. Lightweight and reliable, this tool provides excellent value from a top name brand in power tools.

What you should consider: Some components of this saw are made from plastic instead of metal, making some users doubt its longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Makita-UC4051A Chainsaw

What you need to know: Makita’s corded chainsaw lives up to the company’s reputation for power, durability and features.

What you’ll love: This saw includes a motor that adjusts to the tool’s usage to prevent burnout. This model’s rubberized, ergonomic grip and automatic chain oiler ensure that you will be able to work comfortably and without interruption.

What you should consider: This saw is far more expensive than competing models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews.

