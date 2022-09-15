If you’re anxious about returning to the office, don’t hesitate to ask about a hybrid work schedule or accommodations around childcare.

What are the best products to make the transition back to the office smoother?

With schools returning to classroom teaching, restaurants opening for business and travelers enjoying regular vacations, life is gradually returning to a new normal. After operating remotely for two years, many companies are also transitioning back to the office. From your daily commute to your eating and exercise habits, returning to the office changes your entire routine. So, whether your workplace has already decided to shift back to the office or you want to prepare for the eventual return, here are 12 things you need to transition out of WFH life.

How to make the transition back to the office smoother

Establish a new routine

While returning to the office is just one change, it affects your entire day, including what time you get up in the morning, what you eat for lunch and when you exercise. Instead of fitting your office work schedule into your current work-from-home schedule, which will ultimately end in frustration, consider setting a new routine. So, if you usually walk your dog during your lunch break, switch after work to let your dogs stretch their legs after a long day at the office. Or, if you know you can’t make it through a long day without yoga, consider waking up early.

Set boundaries for a healthy work-life balance

Heading back to the office doesn’t mean neglecting your current work-from-home balance. Before returning to the office, consider the positive aspects of your current routine and how to keep that healthy balance. For example, if spending extra time with your family is important, set boundaries to enable you to keep that family time.

Don’t neglect health and wellness

While working from home, practicing self-care or prioritizing health is more accessible. For instance, you can make a salad for lunch from your kitchen or meditate for 15 minutes in the afternoon. However, it’s easy to neglect your health when sitting in a desk chair all day, and the only snack you brought was potato chips. Prioritizing your health and wellness is vital when returning to the office.

Best products to transition out of WFH life

Health and wellness

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

With an abundance of new people and devices in the office, staying safe is essential. Hand sanitizer is a must-have, and this one replaces that alcohol smell with the scent of aloe, lime, pear and apple. Plus, it’s hydrating, travel-friendly and kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria. Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Sunny Health and Fitness Under Desk Mini Bike Exerciser

Those sitting at a desk all day will love this under-desk mini bike exerciser. It uses magnetic resistance to effortlessly bump up the intensity when cycling through the eight levels. It can also be placed on top of the desk and used to engage muscles in the arms. Sold by Amazon

Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container

Staying healthy while commuting to work is challenging. However, this stackable lunch container helps anyone pack a filling salad in individual compartments to prevent soggy lettuce. With a 54-ounce bowl, a large 10-ounce compartment and two 5-ounce sections, you can use it for much more than salad. Sold by Amazon

Tech

Anker Portable Charger

Thanks to this portable charger, don’t be caught without a phone or iPad on a long commute. The multi-protect safety system offers protection against overcharging, short-circuits and temperature control. It’s also slim and ideal for traveling. Sold by Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Keeping a mug of coffee warm is challenging without a microwave or coffee pot nearby. This smart mug keeps drinks steaming hot for up to 1.5 hours, allowing users to choose their preferred temperature. You can also control it with an app, including temperature control, presets and notifications. Sold by Amazon

Furbo 360 Degree Dog Camera

Leaving furry friends at home may be one of the hardest parts of transitioning back to the office. However, this dog camera gives pet owners the ability to check the video on their smartphones at any time of the day or toss a treat out. Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Working from home provided peace and quiet that the office atmosphere doesn’t always allow. Those who want to focus on work without outside noise will need this pair of Bluetooth headphones. They feature active noise cancellation to block out surrounding noise and transparency noise to interact with others. Sold by Amazon

Self-care

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

From excess air conditioning to unknown allergens, new spaces can cause stress to the skin. This facial spray is designed to minimize visible skin irritation and redness. Plus, it can also help keep acne and blemish flare-ups at bay. Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Water Bottle

Water consumption is the key to staying healthy at work. This reusable water bottle cuts down on plastic use and holds 40 ounces of water for fewer refills. It also keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, is dishwasher-safe and completely leakproof. Sold by Amazon

Accessories

Lenovo Laptop Shoulder Bag

Opt for a shoulder bag to carry a laptop, notebook and other work essentials. This one is made with water-resistant fabric for rainy days and features several pockets. Plus, the strap is adjustable or removable for those who prefer to carry it with the handle. Sold by Amazon

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame

This photo frame allows anyone to bring a little bit of home to the office. It uses Wi-Fi to allow anyone to add pictures from wherever they’re at using the app. Also, the smart sensor automatically wakes up the picture frame when you walk into the room, so you can be greeted with pictures of your loved one as soon as you enter the office. Sold by Amazon

Costa Farms Lucky Bamboo Tabletop Plant

Sometimes offices can seem dreary and stale. To brighten up the space, add this live tabletop bamboo plant. It’s effortless to take care of and thrives in both natural and artificial light, making it ideal for any building. Sold by Amazon

