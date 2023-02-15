WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – February is American Heart Month and experts are warning that young adults have a higher risk for heart complications and heart attacks.

Studies have shown long covid can cause inflammatory responses, which can lead to the weakening of the heart. There hasn’t been a major rise in Massachusetts, but locals we spoke with said they are concerned about this trend.

“I feel because they are so young, they like still have their whole life. And you wouldn’t expect someone that young, to get heart problems,” said Yana Barysheva of West Springfield. “They weren’t really thinking about it before and now it’s affecting them and it’s like a real problem.”

For now, doctors say getting the covid booster and vaccine will lower your chances of heart disease.