UGGs make perfect holiday gifts, so grab some from Nordstrom

When you get a gift, you want to use it right away. That makes a pair of UGG boots or slippers the ideal winter present. Whether it’s a pair of Romely Heritage Boots or a pair of Kids Neumel II Water-Resistant Chukka Boots, as soon as your recipient unwraps them, they can slip them on and enjoy the cozy warmth.

Even better, for a limited time, you can get UGGs products at Nordstrom for as much as 50% off.

The 50 best Christmas gift ideas of 2023

What are UGGs?

Brian Smith was an Australian surfer who came to Southern California in 1978. He was drawn to the laid-back lifestyle of the region and believed his boots would be a perfect fit for the culture.

Smith placed a great deal of emphasis on crafting his footwear with high-quality sheepskin. Within a couple of years, he had established the brand and developed a reputation. UGGs became an unofficial symbol of West Coast living.

By the end of the ’90s, love for the brand had spread to celebrities and consumers followed the trend. UGGs became an icon of the active-yet-relaxed California lifestyle. In 2000, Oprah professed her love for the brand by featuring them on her “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list, and soon the entire country was wearing these comfy sheepskin boots.

Why are UGGs the perfect holiday gift?

The core UGGs products utilize a twin-face sheepskin that has been treated on both sides to provide comfort. This grade-A sheepskin wicks away moisture and breathes, so feet stay dry. The thermostatic nature of sheepskin keeps the temperature of the foot consistent. According to UGG, the wool can keep your feet warm down to -30 degrees. That means winter is a great time for UGGs because they help feet stay dry and warm.

However, a third reason UGGs make the perfect gift is they are currently on sale at Nordstrom. Not only do you get a high-quality product, but you can save 20%, 30% or more.

Best UGGs to buy right now at Nordstrom

Romely Short Buckle Boot (Women): 33% off

What makes this pair of UGG boots stand out is its stylish buckle. The interior of this suede option is moisture-wicking and comfortable. The design has a 1.25-inch heel with a 3/4-inch platform. These are available in black and chestnut.

Romely Heritage Boot (Women): 31% off

These laced boots have a luxurious plush collar for comfort and a rubber sole for traction. They are the ultimate in cozy and feature a 1-inch heel with a 3/4-inch platform. These boots are available in black and chestnut.

Mini Classic Zip Bootie (Women): 25% off

This extremely casual offering features woven recycled-polyester tape trimming the top of this classic design. The zippered side makes these boots easy to put on and take off. They are available in charcoal, burnt cedar and mustard seed.

Alameda Mini Boot (Women): 25% off

This basic pair of UGG boots has a pull tab so you can easily slip them on over your feet for maximum convenience. They have a leather upper, a removable lining and they are made from real wool. You can get them in black and chestnut.

Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot (Men): up to 33% off

For people searching for a versatile, all-around boot, this Chelsea-style option is ideal. It has a rustic, worn look and a waterproof design. There is elastic on each side, so the foot slips in easily. This stylish option comes in black, chestnut suede and dark olive suede.

Kids Classic Ultra Mini Water-Resistant Boot: 30% off

This bright option is great for kids. It features leather uppers, superior traction and a soft wool interior. The boots are waterproof and they have a pull tab to make it easy to pull them on. These boots only come in whole sizes and you will get the best fit by sizing up for half-sizes.

Kids Classic II Water-Resistant Genuine-Shearling-Lined Boot: up to 21% off

These kids boots come in black and lip gloss. They feature a shearling lining for cozy comfort and the rubber detail on the back is both stylish and adds strength to the boot. The textured sole ensures a no-slip experience, and the lightweight design is greatly appreciated.

Kids Neumel II Water-Resistant Chukka Boot: up to 40% off

This slight revamping of the classic style gives kids a smart and stylish option. It has a functional zipper to make getting the shoe on or off easier. The waterproof suede should be treated before wearing outdoors, and these boots can be worn with or without socks. They come in a variety of colors.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.