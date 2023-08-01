There’s a delicious new trend among A-listers, and we officially can’t get enough: Celebs keep dropping ice cream brands. It started in 2020, when scoop shops Serendipity and Salt & Straw collabbed with Selena Gomez and Dwayne Johnson, respectively, on limited edition flavors. The following year, Tyra Banks launched Smize Cream in Los Angeles. Cher has her brand, Cherlato. And now Snoop Dogg is joining the great celebrity scoop race.

Snoop just announced that he’s launching a whole line of ice creams under the brand name Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. Seven flavors started hitting Walmart shelves nationwide this week.

Free ya mind and rock your taste buds

It should come as no surprise that Snoop’s brand features some playful flavors. Head to a Walmart near you, and you can try Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin’ In the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

“Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it’s a way to chill, relax and get happy,” the iconic rapper said in a news release. “That’s exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do — bring a smile to your face and ease your mind. I’ve poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can’t wait for my fans and the world to experience what I’ve created.”

And to make things even sweeter, Snoop told TMZ that he was inspired to venture into the food game by none other than his close friend Martha Stewart.

Happi Co./ Dr. Bombay Ice Cream

Why ice cream?

Why are celebrities so into ice cream right now? Well, it’s the peak of summer, and the relentless heat waves around the U.S. have tons of people reaching for the sweet treat to help cool down.

But more than that, ice cream is currently a $73 billion industry, and it’s expected to grow to nearly $105 billion by 2029. Americans eat an average of 20 pounds of ice cream per person per year, a figure that’s only expected to grow as global climates increase. If you ask us, this is a smart industry to be getting into right now.

