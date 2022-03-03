Which balance boards are best?

Improving your balance and coordination can improve your everyday movements when handling various tasks. Balance boards are a great way to not only train your balance and coordination, but to strengthen your whole entire body when used properly. Balance boards are commonly used for rehab practices and can be helpful when recovering from an ankle injury, depending on the severity.

If you’re looking for a premium quality balance board that has a variety of adjustable parts, the Blue Planet Balance Surfer Balance Board is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a balance board

Ability level

There are five main types of balance boards: wobble, roller, sphere, rocker and springboard. Wobble boards feature a central dome piece that makes the board less challenging for beginners. Roller boards are much more challenging, as the bottom piece is in constant movement rocking rolling the board back and forth. Sphere boards can be extremely difficult to balance on and are reserved for beginners.

Rocker boards feature a still mechanism that moves the board side to side, making them suitable for beginners. Springboards are one of the more less used balance boards, using a spring base below the board to increase the difficulty of squats. If you’re just starting out, you may want to go with a wobble or rocker ball. As you get more experienced, you can upgrade to a roller board or a sphere board.

Size

Consider how wide the surface of a balance board is. The narrower the surface gets, the more difficult it will be to balance because you have space to work with. Also, look for the weight capacity of a board to make sure it can handle your weight and then some. Boards with wider surfaces tend to have higher weight capacities.

Extras

If you want to get the most out of a balance board workout, there are balance boards that have extra features, such as resistance band attachments. These attachments involve using small holes that users can put the bands through to intensify their workouts. There are also boards that have adjustable pieces, so you can change the difficulty and other factors for your workout.

What to look for in a quality balance board

Anti-slip surface

Look for balance boards that have an anti-slip surface on the board, as it will help prevent you from slipping off when practicing your balance. Many boards use some type of textured surface for the top of the board so you have a better grip of the board when in use, and it also allows it to be safer for kids to use.

Portability

While many boards may not be small enough to fit in a backpack, they should be light enough to carry by hand to the gym or wherever you want to use the board. Some boards even come with detachable parts, making them more portable and lighter to carry.

Premium material

Whether you choose a wooden, plastic or a hybrid material balance board, the materials used should be a premium material. The best type of wooden board to go with is bamboo, as it’s lightweight and very strong. If you’re going with a board that has plastic, make sure it’s a heavy duty plastic such as ABS plastic.

How much you can expect to spend on balance board

There are budget balance boards that cost under $50. Boards in the $50-$100 price range use decent wood and/or plastic materials. However, boards that cost $100 and above use premium materials that will be reliable for years.

Balance board FAQ

Safety-wise, is there anything to keep in mind when using a balance board?

A. If you suffer from joint issues, are prone to injury or are in the elderly or youth age range, it’s best to wear protective gear. Make sure to use a balance board that matches your ability level and attain an adequate grip on the board. Give yourself space from people and objects when using the board, so you don’t harm others or yourself in the event of a fall.

What kind of footwear is ideal for training on a balance board?

A. Barefoot is the best way to train on a balance board, as you strengthen your feet and balance more effectively when not wearing shoes. However, if you want to wear shoes when using the board, any shoes that have some type of traction on the bottom will be suitable.

What type of surface is best for using a balance board?

A. The most ideal surface is a hard protective mat, but thin carpeting works well too. Carpeted surfaces provide more friction so that the rolling motions slow down, which can be useful for beginners. If you have a thicker carpeted surface, you can use that if you really want to take your progressions slow. Avoid using hardwood floors as some balance boards can damage the wood, and you risk the chance of hurting yourself if you fall.

What’s the best balance board to buy?

Top balance board

Blue Planet Balance Surfer 7-in-1 Bamboo Wooden Balance Board

What you need to know: Featuring seven different ways to use the item, this board has a bamboo construction that makes it sturdy and strong.

What you’ll love: There are balance modules included with the board so you can change the difficulty of the board. Choose from three different deck grips, so you can find a grip that works for you.

What you should consider: Because this board is built with so many features, it is less cost-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top balance board for the money

Simply Fit The Workout Balance Board with a Twist

What you need to know: The name of this product fits perfectly, as this board has a simple design but is effective for a variety of activities.

What you’ll love: The board uses a premium quality plastic that is lightweight yet durable. The anti-slip surface helps give your feet or hands a good grip on the board.

What you should consider: Some users have reported cracks after frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

URBNFit Balance Board

What you need to know: Originally intended to be used by surfers, this balance board has high-quality and durable design that can be used for people of all ages.

What you’ll love: There are wood and plastic models available so you can choose a material that suits your preference. There is a paper and digital workout guide, so you can get ideas of how to use the board and what workouts may benefit you the most.

What you should consider: The board may not be wide enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

