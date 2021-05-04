Gas lawn edgers vs. electric lawn edgers

You should always mow your grass before edging. This helps to expose the original borders of the lawn, which makes it easier to get the new edge in the right spot.

Gas or electric lawn edger: Which one should I buy?

There are many tools required to get a perfect lawn, and perhaps one of the most overlooked is the edger. Rather than awkwardly holding your string trimmer on its side and hoping you get an even line or wasting a bunch of time and energy with a manual tool, powered lawn edgers get the job done right and make short work of the task.

This begs the question: Should you buy a gas lawn edger or an electric one? Gas edgers have the advantage of power, while electric models are low maintenance and more affordable. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the various pros and cons of each to help you make the right decision.

Gas lawn edgers

Gas lawn edgers are powerful machines equipped with vertical blades for cutting crisp lines in the grass. They are used to create boundaries around flower beds and trees or keep grass from encroaching on walkways and driveways. Gas lawn edgers can be wheeled or handheld, with the former being more expensive but easier to get a perfectly straight line with.

As with many other lawn tools, gas edgers are available in 2- and 4-stroke models. 2-stroke models are typically more affordable but require you to manually mix the oil and gas yourself when filling up the tank. 4-stroke edgers are often more expensive, but they tend to be quieter.

What you’ll love about a gas lawn edger

The main reason people opt for gas-powered lawn tools is their power. Electric models just can’t compare when it comes to flat-out power and torque. You also don’t have to deal with the hassle of being tethered to an outlet the entire time you work or run the risk of leaving a job half-finished while you wait for a battery to recharge. This makes gas edgers a better choice for large properties.

What you should consider before buying a gas lawn edger

Gas engines do have some drawbacks. Most notably, they are loud and dirty, so they contribute to both noise and air pollution. They can also be more difficult to start than electric models, especially in cold weather, and require more maintenance. Additionally, gas edgers tend to be large and expensive.

Best gas lawn edger

McLane 101 Gas-Powered Lawn Edger

With the ability to position its blade vertically or horizontally, you can use this machine for edging and trimming. It runs on a 3.5-horsepower motor that allows it to cut through thick grass and weeds with ease, and you can quickly adjust its cutting depth with a single lever.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gas lawn edger for the money

Southland 79cc Walk-Behind Edger

The EPA- and CARB-certified Southland Walk-Behind Edger features an easy-pull recoil system that helps to eliminate one of the main hassles of gas-powered machines. It has five depth settings, and its blade offers 15 degrees of adjustment for beveled cutting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Electric lawn edgers

If you have a small-to-medium-sized lawn, an electric edger is often the best choice. They come in both corded and cordless models and wheeled and handheld designs. Wheeled models resemble miniaturized versions of gas edgers, while handheld machines look just like your average string trimmer. Most handheld edgers either have a removable or rotating head that allows them to double as string trimmers.

What you’ll love about electric lawn edgers

Many people prefer electric edgers because they are quiet and eco-friendly. Unlike gas-powered lawn equipment, electric modes don’t contribute to noise or air pollution. They are also generally more affordable. Additionally, the small and lightweight build makes them comfortable to use and easy to store.

What you should consider before buying an electric lawn edger

Electric edgers have some limitations that do need to be considered. If choosing a corded model, you’ll be tethered to an outlet at all times. Cordless models often only get approximately 30 minutes of run time. This makes them both unsuitable for large yards. Also, the lack of power can be problematic when dealing with thick, overgrown grass and weeds.

Best electric lawn edger

Worx WG896 12-Amp Lawn Edger

This wheeled edger is easy to control and features a cut line indicator that helps you achieve perfectly straight lines. With an adjustable shaft and pivoting handle, users of any height can operate it comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best electric lawn for the money

Black + Decker 20V MAX 2-in-1 LST522 Trimmer/Edger

A stand-out option for its affordability and versatility, the LST522 comes for a budget-friendly price and features a rotating head for vertical and horizontal cutting. Two-speed settings let you boost the power when needed or slow it down to extend the run time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Should you buy a gas or electric lawn edger

Choosing between a gas and electric edger comes down to your needs. If you are a professional landscaper or have a large yard, you should consider a gas edger. However, for the average consumer with a small-to-medium-sized yard, an electric model will usually suffice.

Brett Dvoretz is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.