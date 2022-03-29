Which Hot Wheels Ferrari is best?

Ferraris are the poster child of exotic cars. For decades, the Italians have graced us with some of the most beautiful chassis ever designed. Cast in screaming-red, these sports cars are the epitome of cool — and their engines absolutely sing. That’s not to mention Ferrari’s legendary racing pedigree.

Car enthusiasts from every generation can get their hands on a piece of the glory with Mattel’s die-cast Hot Wheels toys. Whether you’re collecting mint-condition miniatures or a garage full of orange-track racers, the best is Hot Wheels 2015 HW Workshop Ferrari 599XX.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Ferrari

Playing with Hot Wheels

Children of all ages have been playing with Hot Wheels for decades. Devised by Mattel as the first trackable toy car in 1968, these cool miniatures have become one of the most popular toys of all time.

Hot Wheels cars are about 1-3 inches long and about half an inch tall. At this size, they may pose a hazard to small children, which is why they’re marketed to ages 3-8, but parents should always use their best judgment.

Despite their size, they’re made from durable die-cast that can be stepped on and thrown around without breaking the toy. Just be careful of the plastic wheels, which can bend.

Collecting Hot Wheels

These days, Hot Wheels fetch a pretty penny at online auction sites, especially older models from the first three decades of production. While getting your hands on early Hot Wheels Ferraris might be difficult, contemporary models are proving to be just as hard to find. With Hot Wheels ending their license with Ferrari in 2014, these cars offer future investments in this timeless series of toys.

Hot Wheels toys and play sets

Hot Wheels were originally designed to be compatible with Mattel’s signature orange tracks. These looping, segmented raceways could be assembled in infinite course arrangements that propelled the cars with motorized gateways.

Today, Hot Wheels play sets have gotten even more creative. Their sets feature cool jumps, monstrous obstacles and cityscapes that expand on the iconic orange track, and each is aimed at inspiring creativity and imaginative play.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Ferrari

Popular Ferrari models

Ferraris ooze style — there’s just something about that sleek, red wedge shape. The Italian manufacturer has been making sports cars since 1947. Yet, for such a high-end manufacturer synonymous with luxury, there are quite a few models out there. This can make finding the right one for a younger enthusiast or knowledgeable collector difficult.

Most car nerds will be happy with any Hot Wheels Ferrari you can find, but you can’t go wrong with the greatest hits. These include:

Ferrari Enzo

250GTO

LaFerrari

288GTO

F40

Testerossa

F355

Model numbers

Some would argue that Ferrari model numbers are needlessly complex. With no consistent formula, the combination of letters and numbers either refer to engine displacement, the number of cylinders or some combination of the two. This can make identifying various models across generations rather confusing as the rules change between decades.

Ferrari fans will likely be able to tell each model apart from memory, but for the uninitiated, your best bet is to look out for iconic chassis names such as the Enzo, the LaFerrari or the Testerossa and popular number designations like the F40 and 250GTO.

Production series

Today, Hot Wheels produces a number of limited-run cars with unique liveries and details. These come in sets such as the HW Workshop or Vintage Racers series comprised of five to 15 other cool cars that follow a general theme. Getting your hands on one specific model in each production run can be tough, but persistent collectors who complete the entire line are likely to find themselves sitting on some real value down the road.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Ferrari

Like the Ferraris of the real world, Hot Wheels Ferraris are a little more expensive and difficult to find than standard Hot Wheels toys. Expect to pay $15-$50 for a single car.

Hot Wheels Ferrari FAQ

What do the numbers mean on Hot Wheels packaging?

A. Hot Wheels packages have one or two numbers on them, displayed as a fraction. The first is the smallest and is most often located in the upper or lower-right corner. This number designates what number car your model is in that year’s total production run (around 100-350 cars).

If the toy is a part of a limited series, a second, larger fraction closer to the bubble will tell you what number your car is in its group. Collectors seek these modes for their rarity in hopes of collecting the full series (usually 5-15 cars). They’re also great opportunities to get your hands on cool liveries and special designs of your favorite Ferrari models.

What scale are Hot Wheels cars?

A. Hot Wheels toys are roughly 1:64 scale. Because they’re designed to fit the plastic bubble of their packaging, this scale isn’t always consistent. If you’re looking for a detailed miniature model, Hot Wheels toys trend a little cartoonish, but they’ve gotten much more detailed over the years.

What’s the best Hot Wheels Ferrari to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Ferrari

Hot Wheels 2015 HW Workshop Ferrari 599XX

What you need to know: Made to set blistering laps around the track, the Ferrari 599XX is a rare breed you won’t see on the street.

What you’ll love: The 599XX is a technological marvel, and this sparkling silver, red-racing-striped toy captures all of its beastly details. One of seven in the HW Workshop series from 2015, it’s sure to be a collector’s item. This is bolstered by the fact that no one has ever been legally allowed to drive on of these cars home in real life. Kids can also scan this car into the online game “Hot Wheels Showdown” and race their own model.

What you should consider: Though it’s pricier than other Hot Wheels, this is a remarkably well-cast and detailed model, with neat details all the way down to the side air ducts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Ferrari for the money

Hot Wheels 1998 Ferrari 308

What you need to know: This 308 from 1998 is a little piece of history that will look great on a collector’s shelf.

What you’ll love: The 308 GTB Berlinetta has that quintessential wedge shape lusted after by Ferrari fans. This particular model replicates the cool five-spoke wheels from the ’80s and is painted with a sparkling livery. Produced over 20 years ago by Mattel, this specific model is already accruing value.

What you should consider: While the shiny paint job is cool, you’d be hard-pressed to find a brown Ferrari in the wild.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia

What you need to know: The Ferrari 458 Italia is one of the most impressive super cars of the modern era, and this toy paints all of its beauty in classic Ferrari red.

What you’ll love: From the pencil-thin, five-spoke polished rims to the sleek body contours, this Hot Wheels car represents the very essence of Ferrari. This is a great gift for kids and collectors.

What you should consider: Compared to most Hot Wheels cars, this is an expensive model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

