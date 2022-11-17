Which Beyblade stadiums are best?

A Beyblade battle wouldn’t be complete unless it took place in a Beyblade stadium, or a Beystadium. These walled stages allow you to create more intense fights while protecting the players from flying Beyblades. Beystadiums make for great gifts for Beyblade fans and for those looking to attain Beyblade Mastery.

The best Beyblade stadium that you can buy is the Beyblade Burst Beystadium, which is part of the Beyblade Turbo Slingshock Rail Rush Battle set. This arena is designed with a dual rail system that creates more interesting Beyblade battles. It also comes with two Beyblades and ripcords, making it a fantastic entry point for newcomers.

What to know before you buy a Beyblade stadium

Beyblade stadiums make the action more fun

While you can definitely just have Beyblades fight each other on a flat surface, the thrill of doing it in a Beystadium is that it is designed to pull the Beyblades against each other more often. It also has pits for when the Beyblades are knocked out or eliminated. In some stadiums, there are rails that can make for interesting, more varied gameplay.

Beyblade stadiums can help protect players from the action

It may not seem like it, but Beyblades can hurt! The top part has somewhat sharp edges and when fully spinning out of control, can definitely cause quite a scratch. To prevent this, Beyblade stadiums have high walls and relatively solid plastic that prevents any collateral damage. This ensures you can play without worrying about getting hurt.

Beyblades are for children ages 8 and up

While Beyblades are safe toys, there are some hazards for much younger children. Anyone below 8 may be vulnerable to choking from the small pieces. They may also hurt themselves by ripping the cord or from flying beyblades. Keep the age group of your player in mind before buying a beyblade.

The stadiums themselves are made of plastic

Don’t expect to buy a stadium made of solid metal or wood. These stadiums are always made with hard plastic, which makes them easily portable but somewhat prone to cracks over time. Still, with the proper care, your Beystadium can last a long time intact.

What to look for in a quality Beyblade stadium

Rail system

Most modern Beyblade stadiums come with a rail system that propels Beyblades into action, allowing them to curve in, out and around each other. These rail systems vary from stadium to stadium and can make for interesting fights. You may even want to get different stadiums to see how the action differs in each fight.

Solid walls

The walls of a Beystadium can protect onlookers and players alike from flying Beyblades. Look out for stadiums that have relatively high walls. These walls also serve a dual function as the limits for the play area, so that when a Beyblade pushes another into the wall, it can mean game over.

Additional Beyblades and accessories

These days Beystadiums can come with starter Beyblades and ripcords, usually one attack and one defense. They may not be the most premium Beyblades available, but they will be great starter tops. If you’re looking to get a gift, definitely look for stadiums that come with these extras.

Digital extras

Beyblade stadiums also come with extra digital content. If you buy a stadium brand new, you can scan a special code that can be used to create and battle digital Beyblades using the Beyblade Burst app. While it’s totally optional, customizing your own beyblade and battling your friends straight from your phone can be a thrilling experience. The app is free for both iOS and Android.

How much you can expect to spend on a Beyblade stadium

Beyblade stadiums feature relatively similar prices and start at around $30. The more expensive stadiums go for about $40.

Beyblade stadium FAQ

What does frustration-free packaging mean?

A. Some Beyblade stadiums come in frustration-free packaging, which simply means it comes in an easy-to-open box. Other childrens’ toys are sometimes packaged with zip ties or hard plastic which means having to open them with scissors or boxcutters.

How many Beyblades does a stadium support?

A. The answer depends on the stadium’s design, but usually, it can support 2-4 Beyblades at once. You can try adding more but it may become too hectic. Ideally, two Beyblades make for the most interesting and dynamic fights.

What’s the best Beyblade stadium to buy?

Top Beyblade Stadium

Beyblade Burst Turbo Slingshock Rail Rush Battle Set

What you need to know: The Beyblade burst stadium comes with everything you need to battle with Beyblades, including an awesome rail system that makes for dynamic fights.

What you’ll love: This stadium comes with a dual rail system that amplifies the heat of the battle, causing Beyblades to push to and away from each other in exciting ways.

What you should consider: This stadium is relatively small compared to other stadiums, so the fights are restricted to fewer players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Beyblade Stadium for the money

BEYBLADE Burst Rise Hypersphere Vertical Drop Battle Set

What you need to know: Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vertical Drop Stadium has a unique wall system that makes for more vertical fights.

What you’ll love: A slight vertical wall makes for interesting battles that involve getting up on top and getting the drop on your enemy.

What you should consider: The included Beyblades are rather poor quality compared to standalone Beyblades and the spinners have some difficulty sticking to the ripstick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BEYBLADE Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set

What you need to know: This stadium comes with a removable top level, 2 launchers and 2 tops (balance and attack types).

What you’ll love: This stadium has a customizable design where you can remove the top-level (called the Battle Axis) to adjust the arena’s dynamics.

What you should consider: Beyblades must be launched on the top-level otherwise they will never climb up, resulting in a smaller battlefield.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

