Which Spider-Man Funko Pop is best?

Perhaps the most beloved superhero hero ever created, Spider-Man has many devoted fans. With stories on the page and screen, Spider-Man’s world features special friends, unique powers, stunning suits and iconic villains.

Fans of Spider-Man can look to Funko for a wide-range of fun, collectible figurines. These small and adorable toys have become ubiquitous since they first debuted 10 years ago. The Iron Spider, with its unique appearance and metallic finish, is a fantastic pick.

What to know before you buy a Spider-Man Funko Pop

Spider-Man Funko options

As one of the most popular superheroes, there are plenty of Funko Pop Toys for fans of Spider-Man to choose from, with nearly 100 unique figurines available. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are the most well-known characters to don the moniker of Spider-Man, though there are other versions of the webslinger superhero, such as Spider-Gwen, in parallel universes.

The Funko Spider-Man series also features a variety of villains, including Green Goblin, Venom and the Sinister Six.

Source material

Spider-Man has appeared in comics, television shows and a variety of films. He has been played by several different actors and more than one fictional character has assumed the role of Spider-Man.

There were five Spider-Man films before he was reimagined in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has appeared five times, with another film coming in December 2021. The 2018 animated film “Into the Spider-Verse” was widely acclaimed with a sequel to come. There have also been two recent popular Spider-Man video games.

All of that means that there are several different versions of Funko toys modeled after the same characters, so it’s important to narrow down your search by identifying which of the many versions is your favorite. Spider-Man is known for his array of unique suits, each with unique patterns, colors and special powers.

Funko uses

Funko collectible toys do not move and cannot be posed. They are stationary figurines meant to be put on display, so they tend not to be of interest to younger fans looking for an interactive action figure.

Some dedicated fans may seek to amass a vast collection, while others still may want to put their toys in the box to preserve the pristine condition and perhaps even resell them at a later date. Consider where you may display your Funko; clear display cases are available for those who want to show off the figurine while still keeping it clean and dust-free.

What to look for in a quality Spider-Man Funko Pop

Finishes

In some cases, Funko uses the same vinyl mold to create the same figurine but then will coat it with a different finish. Such coatings include chrome, metallic or any number of colors. Some Spider-Man figurines have neon or black and white finishes. Some fans may be attracted to a specific look, while others may want all the finishes of a specific mold.

Bundles

While most Funko Pop are sold as one toy, there are some bundles and combos available as well. Spider-Man is paired with some fellow Avengers in certain sets, including his mentor Iron Man. Funko’s Comics Moments series recreates a memorable scene from the source material, like Spider-Man facing off against Venom. As part of the Funko Rides series, Spider-Man is also available on his signature vehicle, the Spider-Mobile.

Chase

A chase is a variant of specific Funko Pop toy in which the look or mold is slightly different from the original. Chase variants are only offered on a select set of Funko figurines. When a Funko vinyl is purchased where a variant is possible, the buyer will be alerted ahead of time; there is a one-in-six chance that the variant will be shipped instead of the original. These variants are rare and unique, and as a result, are often resold at a higher price.

How much you can expect to spend on Spider-Man Funko Pop

The average Funko toy costs $10â€“$15, though the price can fluctuate based on rarity. Bundles or scenes featuring more than one vinyl will cost from $20.

Spider-Man Funko Pop FAQ

When will new Spider-Man Funko toys come out?

A. With a forthcoming movie and another video game in the works, fans can expect many more Funko toys in the coming months and years. Typically, Funko makes toys alongside new content, so when a new movie is released, new toys will also be available. Some may come ahead of the release while others may come weeks after, particularly if the character or outfit it depicts involves a plot twist or big reveal.

Are there Venom Funko Pop as part of the Spider-Man series?

A. Venom is arguably Spider-Man’s most famous villain, and while the alien symbiote is part of the Spider-Man world, they have their own extensive series of toys. There have been two stand-alone Venom movies and a Venom video game is coming soon. What’s more, Funko sells a variety of “Venomized” figurines in which popular Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Green Goblin, Gwen and Groot, are given the evil Venom treatment.

What’s the best Spider-man Funko Pop to buy?

Top Spider-Man Funko Pop

Iron Spider

What you need to know: Inspired by “Avengers: Infinity War,” this vinyl shows off Spider-Man’s unique and powerful suit given to him by Iron Man.

What you’ll love: The shiny, detailed suit features four large spider-legs and is colorful and instantly recognizable.

What you should consider: This figurine is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spider-Man Funko Pop for the money

Miles Morales Red Suit

What you need to know: This stylish and lively vinyl depicts one of many unique looks of Miles Morales.

What you’ll love: Based on the video game “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” this affordable vinyl shows off an eye-catching costume. Miles is surrounded by webs in an action pose.

What you should consider: This model is more for gamers than film fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

No Way Home Upgraded Suit

What you need to know: From the forthcoming Spider-Man film “No Way Home,” this vinyl teases a familiar suit as Spider-Man shows off his wings.

What you’ll love: This high-flying suit boasts Spider-Man’s iconic web wings.This is a great value for the price

What you should consider: This is a fairly traditional look. Some fans may want something more colorful and unique.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

