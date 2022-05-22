Which Indominus rex toy is best?

Children’s fascination with dinosaurs seemingly knows no limits, even when it comes to dinosaurs that are completely made up. “Jurassic World,” a blockbuster film that continued the “Jurassic Park” franchise, introduced a new imposing carnivore in the form of Indominus rex, and it quickly became a fan favorite.

A hybrid of tyrannosaurus and other carnivores, this fearsome foe is a sought after toy for many young fans. The top choice, LEGO Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaur Set, features the predator battling against an armored herbivore.

What to know before you buy a Indominus rex toy

What is an Indominus rex?

The Indominus rex is a fictional dinosaur created for the movie “Jurassic World.” It is the ferocious villain of the film that battles against the tyrannosaurus and velociraptor while also menacing human characters. It’s noted by its large size, particularly its large head and sharp, exposed teeth. It’s skin also changes shades, but often appears as white or cream-colored with toys. It also appears in the animated series spinoff “Camp Cretaceous.”

Toy type

Jurassic World toys come in a variety of forms, but most fall under the umbrella of action figures. A majority of options are articulated dinosaurs that feature movable components, including legs and jaws. These figurines range in size and detail, though some feature few, if any, movable parts and are intended only for display.

For those who like softer, more cuddly toys, there are plush options available in a variety of dinosaurs, including the Indominus rex. Other types that may loosely fall under the umbrella of toys include board games and coloring books.

Age range

Most Indominus rex toys are geared for children and adolescents. There are some smaller, safer toys aimed at children ages 3-4 that are designed to inspire curiosity and foster creativity. Other toys may be large and more detailed and are best for older children.

What to look for in a quality Indominus rex toy

Authenticity

With the popularity of dinosaur toys, it’s important to buy from trusted retailers and officially licensed brand names. Cheap knockoffs are easy to make and ubiquitous online. Although inexpensive, their quality and safety can’t be verified.

LEGO sets

LEGO has partnered with “Jurassic World” to provide a wide range of builds for young kids, teens and adults alike. These sets feature dinosaurs from films and TV series, including the Indominus rex. Most builds include between 200-700 pieces. Higher piece counts typically increase the challenge and minimum age recommendation.

The dinosaurs in LEGO sets are often made up of only a few pieces, and aren’t like other standard, blocky LEGO creations. Instead, these more lifelong figurines can be played with like regular toys.

Interactivity

Those toys that most appeal to youngsters are likely to feature some element of interactivity. This includes extras like making sounds or moving when activated. Some toys may require batteries to operate electronically and may come with a higher price and need extra care.

How much you can expect to spend on Indominus rex toy

Toys will range in price spending on the size, age-range and type. Most action figures and plush products cost $10-$30. LEGO sets, electronic toys and other games can cost $50 or more.

Indominus rex toy FAQ

What other dinosaur toys should pair with the Indominus rex?

A. The Indominus rex is one of many dinosaurs that populate the Jurassic World franchise. Kids who like this predator may also enjoy the Indoraptor, another genetic hybrid that is featured in “Jurassic World.” The water-bound mosasaur is another common pairing due to their encounter at the end of the film. Any number of other carnivores and herbivores will make for exciting interactive playtime paired with the Indominus rex.

Are dinosaur toys educational?

A. Children’s fascination with dinosaurs allows for plenty of learning and exploration. While the Indominus rex is a fictitious creature, children may be eager to learn about biology, anatomy and paleontology as it relates to dinosaurs. Toys, in general, foster creativity and teach kids how to play independently, cooperate and be responsible for their possessions.

What’s the best Indominus rex toy to buy?

LEGO Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus Set

What you need to know: This mid-range LEGO set features a battle between two powerful dinosaurs and includes over 500 pieces for plenty of creativity.

What you’ll love: This set is great for ages 8 and up. The dinosaur figurines are large and movable, and it also includes five minifigures inspired by the film.

What you should consider: This set is fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Indominus rex toy for the money

Camp Cretaceous Indominus Rex

What you need to know: This cute and interactive baby Indominus rex offers entertainment and interactivity and is a terrific toy for younger kids.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the kids animated show “Camp Creataceous,” this small Indominus rex features a vocal growl, glowing eyes and moveable jaws. Also included are ribs to chomp on.

What you should consider: This affordable set is best for kids around ages 4-6.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Imaginext Indominus Rex Toy

What you need to know: This entertaining figurine from a trusted name in kids toys fosters interaction and creativity.

What you’ll love: The thrashing Indominus rex moves when the tail is pulled. Also included is a tiny raptor toy that lends to creative play. Safely and durably made, this toy is suited for kids ages 3-8.

What you should consider: Kids may want additional toys to create a more exciting scene.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

