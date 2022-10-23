"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is a great game for escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Animal Crossing relaxation doesn’t have to end in-game

Animal Crossing is a franchise by Nintendo known for its charming aesthetic, relaxing gameplay and creativity. With the franchise’s latest release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, on the Nintendo Switch that came out in early 2020, came a new wave of Animal Crossing merchandise.

Animal Crossing merch available online today isn’t just limited to characters and items from the newest addition to the Animal Crossing line of games. There are toys and plushies that have their origins from games as far back as the original Animal Crossing on the Nintendo GameCube, and there are even collectible Nintendo Amiibo for Animal Crossing from as far back as Animal Crossing New Leaf that came out on the Nintendo 3DS in 2012.

Best Animal Crossing toys online now

Top Animal Crossing toy

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition

What you need to know: This special-edition Nintendo Switch is perfect for Animal Crossing fans.

What you’ll love: It comes in a charming pastel color palette that matches the energy of the game and features Tom Nook as well as the Nooklings, Timmy and Tommy.

What you should consider: At the end of the day, this is just a different color variation of the Nintendo Switch. It does not come bundled with the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Animal Crossing toy for the money

Aquabeads Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Set

What you need to know: From popular toy brand Aquabeads, this Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed crafting set is perfect for both young and adult fans of Animal Crossing.

What you’ll love: With this set, you’ll be able to craft not only Tom Nook and Isabelle, two village staples, and two villagers, Peanut and Bunnie, but also a few of Animal Crossing’s signature in-game items.

What you should consider: You can only make about one character per kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Animal Crossing plushies online now

Top Animal Crossing plushie

RC2 Club Mocchi Mocchi Animal Crossing 6-Inch Plush

What you need to know: This adorable plush collection is soft and perfect for any fan of the Animal Crossing games.

What you’ll love: You can choose from the characters of Tom Nook, Isabelle or KK Slider, as well as the famous Animal Crossing leaf and apple.

What you should consider: These plushies may look like they’re meant to be pillow-sized, but they’re actually only 6 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Animal Crossing plushie for the money

Milaroisala 8-Inch Owlette Animal Crossing Plush

What you need to know: This plush is soft and collectible.

What you’ll love: You can choose from a variety of Animal Crossing characters, including crowd-favorites Celeste and Marshal, in this plushie collection.

What you should consider: Some users have reported problems with shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Animal Crossing merch online now

Top Animal Crossing merch

Controller Gear Official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Merch Set

What you need to know: This Animal Crossing: New Horizons merch set is sure to please fans of the game and makes an excellent gift.

What you’ll love: There are many products in this bundle. It comes with a mini-backpack, a water bottle, Nintendo Switch skins, a Tom Nook beanie and a few Animal Crossing-themed pins.

What you should consider: Although the backpack is perfect for carrying a Nintendo Switch system, it isn’t very large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Animal Crossing merch for the money

Paladone Animal Crossing Travel Mug

What you need to know: This travel mug is the perfect merch for those on a budget.

What you’ll love: Its vibrant design features several Animal Crossing characters and staples from the games.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the cup shipped without the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Animal Crossing items worth checking out

YEESACG Animal Crossing Stickers, 50 Pack

What you need to know: This Animal Crossing sticker pack makes a great gift for fans of the games and is perfect for decorating laptops and water bottles.

What you’ll love: The sticker set features characters and designs from across the long history of Animal Crossing as a franchise. Characters from Kapp’n to Flick make an appearance here. The stickers are high quality.

What you should consider: The stickers in this set come in a variety of different styles and aesthetics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

YTWQ 46-Piece NFC Mini Amiibo Cards for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What you need to know: This Amiibo card set for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is great for use both in-game and as a collector’s item. The set also includes the Sanrio Amiibo cards.

What you’ll love: The cards are cute and work great in-game. With these cards, you can avoid hours of villager hunting and skip straight to having your dream villager move into town.

What you should consider: Animal Crossing: New Horizons has more than 400 unique villagers available in the game, so obviously not all of those villagers are represented here. However, this set does include several crowd-favorite villagers such as Marshal, Cheri, Molly and Lucky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Controller Gear Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Skin Bundle

What you need to know: These skins for Nintendo Switch are sure to please any Animal Crossing fan.

What you’ll love: The skins are high quality and come in several different designs.

What you should consider: These skins are not compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

