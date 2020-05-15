Small Travel Bags

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Bring your masks, vaccine cards if you plan on visiting Cape Cod this summer
Top Stories
Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 2 new deaths, 100 new cases
Massachusetts urged to join neighbors on immigrant tuition rate bill
Students share love for STCC with MSNBC, NBC News
Gallery
Hampden County sobriety checkpoint Saturday
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Indy 500
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Florida runner TJ Holmes hoping to earn spot on Olympic team after missing out in 2016
Video
Top Stories
After heart transplant, son of ex-NFL player Greg Olsen shares message of thanks
Video
Top Stories
“SuperFan Exhibit” revealed at Basketball hall of Fame
Valley Blue Sox kicks-off season
Video
Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout to be held at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center
“Unselfish” BC lacrosse champions welcomed to State House
Community
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Springfield Thunderbirds look ahead towards the upcoming season
Video
Top Stories
Dress for Success holding mega outdoor tag sale Friday, June 18th
Video
Top Stories
The future of school
Video
All ability programs for children
Video
Great gift ideas for dads and grads!
Video
How to make sure your child enjoys the water safely
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Small Travel Bags
Best travel backpack 2021
Trending Stories
MUG SHOTS: 5 arrested after AT&T armed robbery in West Springfield
Video
Cause of East Heaven fire in Northampton determined
Gallery
WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall
Live
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 2 in Shelburne; Northampton man charged
Video
Gunshot victim found on Bay Street in Springfield
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video