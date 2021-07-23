While traveling or commuting, messenger bags offer more security against pickpockets than traditional backpacks. You can pull the messenger bag to the front of your body and keep an eye on it more easily than a backpack.

Which leather messenger bag is best?

Messenger bags are the perfect combo of style and function. They carry everything you need, including books, notes, devices and chargers, while looking more sophisticated than traditional two-strapped backpacks. Whether you are an industry professional or a college student, there is a type of leather messenger bag for you.

How to pick a messenger bag

Materials

Messenger bags come in a variety of materials, including canvas, nylon, genuine leather and vegan leather. Choose the material based on your work environment and the weather. Leather bags give a more professional, office-appropriate look and also come in water-resistant versions.

Laptops

One of the most important considerations in picking a messenger bag is size. Measure your laptop to ensure it will fit in the bag. Protection for your laptop is another important factor. Some bags have designated compartments for laptops, and others even have special padding and closures to protect the computer.

Best leather messenger bags

Best of the best leather messenger bag

Kenneth Cole Reaction Risky Business Messenger Full-Grain Colombian Leather Crossbody Laptop Case & Tablet Day Bag

What you need to know: Made from Colombian leather, Kenneth Cole delivers a sleek and luxurious messenger bag that can stand up to everyday use.

What you’ll love: This bag features magnetic closures under the leather flap, roomy dual compartments and a rear exterior pocket for easy access to everyday essentials.

What you should consider: Reviewers report that this model is not well-suited to carrying heavier contents.

Best bang for your buck leather messenger bag

Lubardy Leather Messenger Bag Vintage

What you need to know: This waterproof leather messenger bag is great for protecting your laptop and other valuables in most weather conditions.

What you’ll love: The bag is available in three distinct colors and can easily store a 15.6-inch size laptop.

What you should consider: The leather buckles on the front might be a hassle for those looking for quick access to their belongings.

Worth checking out

KPL Leather Briefcase Laptop Messenger bag

What you need to know: KPL lines their bags with durable canvas and uses full-grain leather to create a solid and elegant messenger bag.

What you’ll love: This model features a classic messenger bag look with 18 inches of storage in the main pocket, as well as six other pockets to store all other belongings.

What you should consider: Some users reported a strong leather smell for the first few weeks after purchase.

KomalC Buffalo Leather Briefcase Laptop Messenger Bag

What you need to know: The KomalC messenger bag is roomy enough to fit a 16-inch laptop while also showcasing a vintage style.

What you’ll love: This bag is available in four distinct colors, including distressed tan, charcoal black, Chicago buff and distressed brown.

What you should consider: Some users reported problems with durability in the stitching after a year and a half of use.

Leather Messenger Bag Locking Laptop Briefcase

What you need to know: This minimalist style messenger bag has ample storage.

What you’ll love: With a padded laptop holder, two other large pockets, a phone pouch and a wallet holder, you’ll be able to securely carry all of your belongings.

What you should consider: Some users reported problems with the durability of the shoulder strap over time.

Rustic Town Vintage Crossbody Genuine Leather Laptop Messenger Bag

What you need to know: The bag is made from 100% rugged goat leather and is versatile to match any business or casual occasion.

What you’ll love: Its simple yet elegant design and soft interior make this bag both stylish and functional.

What you should consider: The magnetic clasps may become more difficult to latch over time.

Seyfocnia Vintage Laptop Bag Briefcase Satchel

What you need to know: This heavy-duty messenger bag has a total of nine compartments and is great for anyone looking to easily carry all of their essentials.

What you’ll love: The water-resistant leather makes this bag a great choice for on-the-go commuters.

What you should consider: The large size might be bulkier than some people prefer.

Augus Leather Briefcase

What you need to know: The Angus messenger bag is designed specifically for travel and can withstand all the bumps and bruises of transport.

What you’ll love: Insert pockets for cards and IDs and a laptop sleeve to ensure your belongings stay secure.

What you should consider: The zippers can be prone to breaking after extended use.

Kattee Vintage Leather Flapover Messenger Bag

What you need to know: This smaller, lightweight version would make a great day bag for those looking to carry all their essentials while traveling.

What you’ll love: It has all the functionality of a fanny pack with way more style.

What you should consider: This bag cannot hold a tablet or laptop larger than 10 inches.

