Best travel backpack 2021

Since our natural sleep/wake cycle is slightly longer than 24 hours, traveling from east to west makes the day shorter, and makes jet lag feel worse.

Best travel backpacks of 2021

When getting ready to leave on vacation or on a business trip, you will always have to pack, so why not do it in the most efficient way possible?

If you’re lucky enough only to require one bag or search for a suitable second option to bring with you on the plane, you can purchase a carry on, a duffle bag, or a weekender bag. All are good options, but a travel backpack is a convenient hands-free option with an upside and includes features others do not.

Benefits of a travel backpack

Versatility

Suitcases and roller bags are a staple of any quality luggage set , but they are difficult to lug around the airport, upstairs and in and out of cars. Not only are your hands-free when wearing a backpack, but it’s much easier to maneuver through crowded airports, unfamiliar streets or rugged terrain in the great outdoors.

If you’re flying, travel backpacks make it easy to get through TSA checkpoints. Some models even contain technology that prevents you from having to remove your laptop. Once on board the plane, they are easy to store in the overhead bin or under the seat.

Comfort

Travel backpacks were designed to distribute their weight evenly and are therefore easier to carry, no matter their contents. Padded straps protect shoulders, and many have belts and snaps to help secure heavier loads.

Durability

Backpacks come in all shapes and sizes. Many are designed for outdoor activities, and some are waterproof, so they can protect your valuables no matter what the conditions.

Organization

Travel backpacks may seem small, but the specialized compartments make for easy access to electronics, your passport, money and any other items you might need at a moment’s notice. You can also utilize packing cubes if you want to organize specific items.

Despite all the benefits of a travel backpack, you want to make sure that you pick out the suitable model for your type of travel.

Best travel backpacks

Best travel backpack to stay connected

YOREPEK Laptop Backpack with USB Charger Port

Stay connected with a backpack that powers you. The external USB port with a set-in charging cable offers you a convenient way to charge your phone and other electronic devices. The upgraded design features also have a hole for your headphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best travel backpack for airplanes

Kenneth Cole Reaction Brooklyn TSA Checkpoint-Friendly RFID Business Backpack

Hate digging through your bags to pull out your laptop or tablet at security? This bag is the solution. It’s designed with EZ-Scan, which is compliant with TSA guidelines, so you’ll never fumble with your electronics at the airport again. The front pocket organizer and rear trolley tunnel stash have RFID Blocking Protection Technology to protect you from the modern version of credit card theft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Solo New York Downtown Grand Travel TSA Backpack

Founded in 1940, this manufacturer has kept up with the times by creating durable and innovative products. This checkpoint-friendly backpack will get you through airport security in no time, and the rear strap can slide over most luggage handles for easier travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Travelpro Platinum Elite Business Backpack

Upgrade your business trips with this backpack that features padded laptop and tablet sleeves, plus a built-in organizational system for pens, earphones, chargers and more. The significant upside is that it offers identity theft scanner protection with specially-designed RFID-blocking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Lowepro Fastpack Camera Backpack

If documenting the memories of your trip is a necessity, this camera backpack is a must-have. It has ample storage for two large DSLR cameras and substantial gear while still making it easy to pull a camera out and start shooting without missing a beat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best travel backpack for outdoor adventures

Patagonia Planing Roll Top Pack 35L

Hop right out of the ocean and back into your wetsuit while still keeping the contents in your backpack dry. This rugged, recycled polyester contains a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization. A must-have for surfers as the exterior straps can fasten down the roll-top opening of the backpack, or you can secure a board to the outside of the bag

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

High Sierra AT8 22-Inch Convertible Duffle Bag

Made for the active and adventurous traveler, this bag has a duffle-style front compartment, a large back compartment, a fleece-lined tablet pocket and an adjustable shoulder strap. The easy pass-through sections make it a breeze to attach to your other luggage.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Best travel backpack for women

MICHAEL KORS Viv Large Pebbled Leather Backpack

This high-end soft-pebbled leather backpack has dual zippers to keep your valuables safe. Just as stylish as it is functional with a leather-top handle and gold-tone hardware. Ideal for both day and night.

Where to buy: Sold by Michael Kors

Patagonia Women’s Tamangito Pack 20L

This travel backpack allows you to spend your day hiking while still protecting your electronics. Made from 64% recycled fabric, the padded laptop sleeve, breathable back panel and straps built for comfort make this both an efficient and eco-friendly option for women.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Best travel backpack for men

Ecogear Pika Backpack

This stylish travel or commuter backpack offers padded laptop and tablet sleeves, and multiple organizer pockets that provide ample space for your necessities. Converting this backpack to wheeled luggage for extended trips or heavy packing is easy to do with the trolley handle pass-through sleeve.

Where to buy: Sold by Overstock

Best rolling backpack

J World Black Sunny 17-inch Rolling Backpack

This rolling backpack is ideal for children and adults up to 6 foot 3 inches tall. It features padded shoulder straps and soft rubber handles. Sized to fit as an under seat carry-on, this travel backpack ensures you’ll never have to worry about finding an overhead compartment room again.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.