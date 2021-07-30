Things to bring to make the most of your Airbnb stay

While most Airbnbs will provide you with kitchenware, linens and basic toiletries to make your stay convenient, some guests may wish to bring their own items for added comfort.

Airbnb travel essentials

Packing the right essentials for any travel is the difference between an enjoyable and comfortable trip and one that becomes tedious and stressful. While a stay at an Airbnb, whether for business or pleasure, typically offers guests a variety of amenities and home comforts, there are those items that you should always bring with you to ensure a positive experience.

These items offer power, safety and entertainment while also coming in convenient sizes for travel. While these necessities are terrific for any excursion, they’ll also provide value at home as well. Here are the Airbnb essentials you should take on your next stay.

What to bring on your next Airbnb trip

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger

Anytime you’re away from home, it’s useful to have on hand a portable charger to keep your devices active. Particularly when you’re staying at an AirBnb, whether you’re working in the city or taking to cottage country, extra juice is vital. This well-priced option by Anker toggles charging speed based on the device and is both lightweight and durable.

Fenix Flashlight

A flashlight should be readily available in the home, in the car and whenever you’re traveling to an unknown destination. A flashlight is incredibly convenient on cottage or camping getaways where there may not be city lights to illuminate the area, but it’s also handy in the rare case of a power outage. This pack of three allows you to have a flashlight nearby in any situation.

Roku Express

For those who will want to enjoy some entertainment while away, a streaming stick makes any basic TV a smart one, offering easy access to your favorite services. The Roku Express is a basic model but comes at a low price and connects with ease. Simply plug it into any TV when you’re ready to watch content.

Anker PowerPort Cube

The number of outlets available and their respective locations at your Airbnb isn’t the information that’s typically readily available before travel. This versatile power cube by Anker offers three AC outlets along with three USB ports so that you can keep everything you need conveniently charged. It’s beneficial if you’re setting up a temporary workstation.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

The LifeStraw water bottle uses an enchanted filtration system to remove bacteria and other undesirables so that you can safely and confidently have a drink. These are especially useful for hiking and camping, but anytime you’re at an Airbnb where you’re unsure of the water quality, the LifeStraw will be there to quench your thirst.

Protect Life Small First Aid for Travel

While all Airbnb stays should have a first aid kit on hand, it won’t hurt to bring your own, so you know what’s available and where to access it. This small-sized pouch is ideal for travel and can even attach to backpacks or other apparel when on the move. Don’t be fooled by the size, though, as it contains 100 helpful items, including tweezers, gauze and alcohol pads.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

A portable Bluetooth speaker provides quality sound and plenty of entertainment on your next trip. The MEGABOOM 3 has a durable shell that resists drops, dust and water, making it a great companion for stays in cottage country or by the beach. It also offers an easy way to improve the sound on your laptop if you’re traveling for work as well.

Clorox Disinfectant Wipes

Travel and relax with peace of mind by bringing a pack of potent disinfectant wipes. Particularly if you’re staying at an Airbnb regularly rented out to groups of people, wipes may prove handy while settling in. They’re also helpful to have available if you’re traveling commercially to your stay.

Eufy Lumi LED Night Light

The lighting situation may not be readily apparent when booking, so some night lights may prove crucial. These can provide comfort and guidance to children, pets and adults when settling in at night. They can also help keep people safe if moving around after dark and navigating an unfamiliar space.

HiCoup Kitchenware Corkscrew

A reliable corkscrew should travel with you at any stay so that you have the tools you need to open a refreshing bottle of your favorite beverage. They’re among those kitchen accessories that are vital to have but often easy to misplace, so don’t risk not being able to locate one at your next Airbnb. This option by HiCoup is inexpensive, effective and offered in various colors.

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Mat

Versatile and portable, a yoga mat provides myriad ways to stay active and mindful when you’re away from home. This supportive and comfortable mat by Gaiam offers a foundation for both vigorous workouts and more meditative yoga poses. You can set it up inside or outdoors so you can rest, stretch or move at your convenience.

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Coffee is an essential part of most people’s day, so a portable coffee maker is a helpful addition to any Airbnb trip, especially if you’re unsure of the quality of a suitable replacement. A pour-over maker is ideal for travel since it comes in small sizes and only requires hot water and coffee grounds. This model by trusted Bodum provides a delicious cup at a low price.

Kindle Paperwhite

A Kindle provides you with the chance to enjoy your favorite reading material in transit and when you arrive at your final destination. The large storage and slim design of the Paperwhite is an economical alternative to packing a few books when you travel. The waterproof design adds convenience while the adjustable light allows you to read any time of the day or night.

