(WWLP) – Air travel issues are waning for the moment, but it’s expected to be a continuous issue throughout the summer.

22News has what your options are if your flight gets cancelled or delayed.

Air travel is expected to continue to surge this summer, with cancellations and delays likely. There are some steps you can take to deal with changes to your travel plans.

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines in the U.S. are not required to compensate passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled. Individual airlines, though, may offer customers amenities in these cases, so it’s important to check on that ahead of booking. One couple told 22news that they advise other travelers to always plan for disruptions.

Mark Landini of West Hartford, Connecticut said, “I think the biggest thing for me, is that everybody’s short handed in the appointment sector, so you got to be patient. And hopefully things will work themselves out and if you have a back-up plan then that’s always good.”

Compensation is required by U.S. law when certain passengers are “bumped” from a flight that is oversold. In those circumstances, travelers can file a claim to get compensated through the airline.

Passengers flying between or within foreign countries may be protected from flight delays and cancellations by the laws of another nation.