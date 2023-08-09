BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

We’re more than a week into August. Some schools are already starting back up. While sweltering summer temperatures are still bearing down on most of the U.S., we’re all waiting for that first chill in the air that signals that fall is coming.

And what does fall bring, other than crunchy leaves, sweaters and spooky season? Pumpkin spice lattes, of course. Those of us who start to get a serious PSL craving this time of year are starting to wonder: When is Starbucks bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Here’s everything we know so far.

Some possible pumpkin spice snacks leaked online

Starbucks

Starbucks hasn’t yet announced when pumpkin spice will return this year. We expect an announcement any day now because this year’s (alleged) fall menu already leaked online.

On July 27, snack-spotting Instagram @markie_devo shared a post that purported to include a leaked menu of all of Starbucks’ 2023 fall snacks, including multiple new items for this year. The account claimed that the menu will be available on Aug. 24 — but again, that’s not confirmed.

It includes the return of the beloved Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, a new drink first introduced in 2021. Plus, there’s allegedly a new version coming: the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Obviously, the OG Pumpkin Spiced Latte will be back, alongside a new tea, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins are returning, along with a new snack: a Baked Apple Croissant, which the account said will only be available at warming stores.

Starbucks hasn’t confirmed any of this menu, and probably won’t until it makes an official announcement about its fall menu.

When does Starbucks announce fall drinks?

We expect that announcement soon because, in the past, Starbucks has typically started serving its fall menu during the last week in August, usually with an announcement up to a week before the menu goes live. That means, if @markie_devo is correct about the fall menu launching on Aug. 24, we should be getting an announcement as soon as next week.

4 pumpkin spice products to hold you over

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Starbucks Ground Coffee

Get your fix all year long with this flavored ground coffee you can make at home. It’s not quite the same as a PSL, but once you smell those familiar pumpkin aromas coming from your cup, it’ll be October in your house.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods

For Keurig users, Starbucks’ flavored coffee also comes in K-cup pods. Just pop one into your machine and get ready to be transported to fall, even if it’s still undeniably summer outside.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

For those whose favorite drink is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, this is probably the closest you can get in the off-season, but it’s a pretty good replacement, mixing smooth Starbucks cold brew with the pumpkin spice flavor you’re craving.

Sold by Amazon

Torani Puremade Sauce, Pumpkin Pie Flavor

If you want to attempt to make your own Pumpkin Spice Latte at home, try this syrup, which brings the flavor of pumpkin, plus all the warming spices that make the drink so delicious.

Sold by Amazon

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.