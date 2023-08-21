BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Need groceries but don’t have time for a trip to the store? Your Amazon Prime membership is about to come in even more handy — the e-commerce giant just added Whole Foods’ 365 products to Amazon, and they’re available to ship nationwide.

2-day shipping — now for your groceries

Whole Foods has over 3,500 products under its 365 private label, including produce, beverages, supplements, grains, sauces, bakery items and more. In the coming months, Amazon plans to add more of them to the site for online shopping and delivery.

Shoppers can even take advantage of “Subscribe and Save” for certain products, which allows them to set up automatic timed redeliveries of products they use on a regular basis, saving up to 15% in the process. Subscribe and Save is currently available for select supplements, snacks, paper products and pantry essentials from 365.

Grocery delivery, both online and offline

This move comes as Amazon looks to revamp its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, which have been underperforming since they were launched in 2020. One of the ways the brand is hoping to breathe new life into Amazon Fresh is by looking for ways to connect the experiences of online and offline grocery shopping.

That means Amazon Fresh delivery is now available to non-Prime members, and more Whole Foods products are soon to be available for online delivery. And, of course, they ship free with Prime.

Amazon continues to blur the lines between the internet and the real world when it comes to grocery shopping — but the result is more (and more convenient) ways to shop.

Whole Foods 365 products you can now get on Amazon

365 by Whole Foods Market, Syrup Maple Dark Grade A Organic

There’s just nothing like that real maple taste. Tapped from certified organic maple trees, this is as real as it gets.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets

Anyone who’s tasted these knows they’re the hidden gem of the Whole Foods aisles. The only problem is that they’re so addicting, you won’t be able to put them down — and suddenly the whole bag is gone. Thank goodness for two-day shipping.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Paper Towels 135 Sheet Jumbo Rolls

These 100% recycled paper towels are absorbent and sustainable. Plus, unlike many other paper towel brands, they aren’t whitened using chlorine or other potentially harmful chemicals.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Organic Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

It’s hard to find a pasta sauce without added sugar, and this is one of the tastiest — as nearly 30,000 reviewers will attest to. Made with organic whole tomatoes and tomato puree, this sauce tastes practically homemade.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Coffee Pleasant Morning Buzz

This medium-dark roast coffee tastes great and has an aroma that will put some morning pep in your step. But beyond that, it’s also fair trade certified, supporting small growers around the world.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Crunchy Peanut Butter With Salt

If you’re looking for natural peanut butter in a value-sized quantity, this is it. Plus, you can get it shipped right to your door.

