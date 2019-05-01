Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
9/11 Monument Dedication
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Brimfield veteran: I was the last one to get hit in deadly New Hampshire crash
Top Stories
Veterans learn about programs available to them after serving in the military
Residents interested in cannabis industry attend job fair in Springfield
Dalton motorcyclist recovering after deadly New Hampshire accident
Search for man in Chicopee River called off after nothing found
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Masters of Illusion – Human Voodoo Doll And A Séance Compilation
Top Stories
In The Dark – It’s Always Been You Trailer
Top Stories
iZombie – The Fresh Princess Trailer
Preview In The Dark – Rollin’ With The Homies
Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Season 6 Featurette
Preview The 100 – Nevermind
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Free Family Fun Week: Get outside for 4th of July
Top Stories
Free Family Fun Week: Free Fun Fridays
Top Stories
How a “sellers’ market” impacts home buyers
Free Family Fun Week: Springfield pools and ponds
Free Family Fun Week: Yoga at Chicopee Memorial State Park
Free Family Fun Week: Affordable picnic ideas at the park
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Authorities searching Indian Orchard area after report of man in Chicopee River