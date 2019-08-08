13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series kicks off

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baseball teams from across the country are in western Massachusetts this week.

They’re in town to play in the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-year-old World Series.

The games are being hosted by Westfield, but teams are staying at the Sheraton in Springfield. They gathered for their opening banquet Wednesday night, before games begin Thursday morning.

Teams from as far away as Hawaii, the winners of last year’s little league world series, are competing this week.

In addition to Westfield, Pittsfield also has a team playing in the series. Westfield last hosted the event back in 2016.

Dan Welch, president of Westfield Babe Ruth Baseball told 22News, “Went so well, and great support from the city and western Mass., that we asked for it again, and they came to us and said it ties in with the 350th celebration of the town. being a baseball town baseball ties in with that. And we’re kicking things off today.”

The official opening ceremony will take place Thursday night.