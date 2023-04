LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A junior golfer from the pioneer valley is making a name for himself in the international golf world.

17-year-old, Ryan Downes of Longmeadow recently won the Justin Thomas Junior Championship with an incredible golf stretch of shooting 71, 67, and 68. As a result of the win, Downes has now moved up to rank 28 in the Rolex American Junior Golf association Rankings.

He is currently verbally committed to Vanderbilt University.