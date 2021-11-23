1st-place Patriots begin preparations for clash with Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After taking down the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, the New England Patriots got to watch a full slate of games on Sunday, which included their next two opponents: the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

Both teams lost, setting up some crucial matchups for the Patriots. While the 8-3 Titans still sport the best record in the AFC, the 7-4 Patriots are right on their heels and now sit atop their division, with the Bills having fallen to 6-4.

The last time the Patriots played the Titans was the AFC Wild Card game in January 2020. In other words: Tom Brady’s last game in a Patriots uniform.

The Titans walked away with a 20-13 victory behind Derrick Henry’s 182 rushing yards. The Patriots defense won’t have that problem this week, however, with the star running back currently on injured reserve.

New England had perfect attendance during practice Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

But it wasn’t all seriousness when players took the podium. Several spoke about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!