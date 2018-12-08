2019 Granite State Pro Stock Series Schedule released

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Matthew Wiernasz photo)

WALPOLE, NH. (WWLP) - The 2019 Granite State Pro Stock Series schedule was released this past Thursday. They will have a 14 race schedule heading into the 2019 season. They will kick off the season at Claremont Speedway on Friday, May 3 for a 100 lap race. There will be a practice day on Saturday, April 27. The series will head to Lee USA Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19.

They will head to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for the first of three races as part of the Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 25 followed by a race to Speedway 51 in Groveton, NH on Saturday, June 15.

The series will be apart of the 4th of July celebration at Lee USA Speedway on Friday, July 5 followed by a race at Hudson Speedway on Sunday, July 14.

They will head back to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, August 3 followed by the JBH 100 at Monadnock Speedway that will either be held on Saturday, August 10 or Saturday, August 17.

The series will kick off the month of September with a 150 lap race at Claremont Speedway on Sunday, September 1 that will pay $5,000 to win followed by a trip to the Star Classic at Star Speedway on Friday, September 6.

They will have the final four races of the season in a span of four weeks. The series will headline the DAV Fall Classic as they return to the Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, September 28 for a 100 lap race.

They will head back to Lee USA Speedway for Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 6 for a 100 lap race followed by the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for a 50 lap race on Friday, October 11.

The 2019 season will conclude on Saturday, October 19 with a 100 lap race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.