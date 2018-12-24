2019 Pro All Star Series Super Late Model Schedule released

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Matthew Wiernasz photo)

NAPLES, ME. (WWLP) - The Pro All Star Series Super Late Model schedule was released this past Friday.

The Pro All Star Series Super National Schedule will kick off on Saturday, February 23 at Dillon Motor Speedway in South Carolina. The Pro All Star Series Nationals with a race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, March 30.

The event was going to be held this past October but was rescheduled due to weather.

The Pro All Star Series North Super Late Models will kick off their 2019 season at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine on Sunday, April 14 with a practice day of Saturday, April 13. The rain date for the event will be Sunday, April 28.

The Easter Bunny 150 will return at Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, NC on Saturday, April 20. The series will have a busy month in May with a race at Star Speedway in Epping, NH on Saturday, May 11, Speedway 51 in Groveton, NH on Sunday, May 19 followed by Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, VT on Sunday, May 26.

The series will head to Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, June 2 and Speedway 95 in Maine on Sunday, June 16. There will be a national event as part of the New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23. The non-winners event will return to Oxford Plains Speedway

There are two events for the month of July that are to be determined on Sunday, July 7 and Wednesday night, July 31. The series will have a race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 14 followed by White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 20.

The series will head to Spud Speedway in Maine on Sunday, August 4. One of the most prestigious short track events will make a return and it will be a national event for PASS and that is the Oxford 250 to be held on Sunday, August 25.

The series will have a busy September with a return to Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, September 15 along with White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, September 21 and then Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, VT on Saturday, September 28.

The PASS North Super Late Models will have two events in October at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, October 19 followed by the season finale at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, October 26. The event at Seekonk Speedway will also be a National event.

There is one more National event that is to be determined and the date is Saturday, November 9.