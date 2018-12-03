2019 Valenti Modified Racing Series schedule released

Matthew Wiernasz Photo

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) - The Valenti Modified Racing Series released their 2019 schedule on Friday night. The 2019 season will kick off with the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 6.

The series will then head to Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH on Saturday, May 4 for the first of four races. It will also be the season opener for Monadnock. The other three races will be held on Saturday, June 8, Saturday, July 6, and Saturday, August 24.

They will make two appearances at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, May 11 and Wings and Wheels on Saturday, August 17. The race on May 11 will be the season opener for the Speedbowl.

The series will have three races at Lee USA Speedway with the first race being held on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, Friday, July 12 and the Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 6.

The series will be apart of the third annual New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23.

They will head to Speedway 51 in Groveton, NH on Saturday, July 27. The series will make one appearance in the state of Maine at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 3 followed by a trip to Claremont Speedway in New Hampshire on Friday, August 9 with a rain date of Saturday, August 10.

They will make one appearance at Stafford Motor Speedway for the Lincoln Tech 80 on Friday, August 30.

The series will close out their 2019 season at the World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 12.