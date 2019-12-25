2020 350 SMAC schedule released

RIVERHEAD, NY (WWLP)- Riverhead Raceway officials announced on Monday they will host the Ted Christopher Crown Jewel Series. It will be a four-race series beginning with the Islip 300 at the Long Island quarter-mile oval on Saturday, May 30.

The second race will be on Saturday, July 4 for 70 laps as it will be part of the track's 70th-anniversary celebration. The third race will be held on Saturday, July 25 as part of the Baldwin/Evans/Jarzombek 77 lap event. The finale of the four-race series will be held on Saturday, August 29 as part of the NASCAR 100.

Christopher was killed in a plane crash in Connecticut on his way to Riverhead Raceway for a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event back on September 16, 2017. Christopher was a fan favorite to Western Massachusetts race fans where he raced in all different levels of racing with a lot of character on and off the track.

Christopher is the all-time winningest driver at Stafford Motor Speedway with 131 wins and won nine track championships. He won three races in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead where his first win came in 2002 and his last win at the quarter-mile oval came in June 2006.

He raced one season in the Tour Type Modified division for Wayne Anderson winning one race and finishing fourth in the point standings. Christopher won 42 races on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour which is third all-time on the wins list and won one championship back in 2008. Christopher won indoor TQ Midget races in Providence, RI, Atlantic City, NJ and Trenton, NJ.

Teams that compete in the Modified Racing Series, Tri-Track Modified Series, and the Race of Champions Modified Series will be able to compete using their series rules. For race tires, teams will be able to compete on Hoosier Racing Tires.

Riverhead Raceway will have its 2020 season opener on Saturday, May 9. The full 2020 Riverhead Raceway will be released after January 1.