2020 350 SMAC schedule released

DERRY, NH (WWLP)- The 2020 350 SMAC schedule has been released that will have a six-race schedule heading into the 2020 season. The series will run for points.
The season will kick off on Saturday, June 6 at Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park. They will head to Seekonk Speedway for the first time on Wednesday, July 1 as part of Open Wheel Wednesday with the Tri-Track Modifieds and the Dave Steele Memorial for the NEMA Lites.
They will race three days later at Wiscasset Speedway in Maine as part of the Fourth of July on Saturday, July 4 for The Patriot 40. The divisions that will race in this event will be the Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman for 40 laps, along with the Hancock Heights Modifieds for 30 laps, Strictly Streets for 25 laps, and the Keenebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini for 25 laps.
Red MacDonald Appreciation Night for 350 SMAC will be held at Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park on Saturday, July 25.
They will head to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, August 1.
The series champion will be crowned for the first time at Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park on Saturday, September 26.